PMLA Can't Be Applied If Conspiracy Charge Not Related To Scheduled Offence, Says SC Dismissing Review Plea

On Nov. 29, the top court held, "The offence punishable under Section 120­B of the IPC will become a scheduled offence only if the conspiracy alleged is of committing an offence which is specifically included in the Schedule." In the verdict, the top court had interpreted the provisions of the PMLA and said while giving effect to the legislature's intention, if two reasonable interpretations can be given to a particular provision of a penal statute, the court should generally adopt the interpretation that avoids the imposition of penal consequences.

In other words, a more lenient interpretation of the two needs to be adopted, it had said.