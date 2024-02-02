PM Narendra Modi To Visit Odisha And Assam On February 3 And 4; Check Full Schedule & Key Details
According to a PMO statement, PM Modi will travel to Assam on Feb. 4 to inaugurate & lay the foundation stone of various development initiatives worth more than Rs 11,000 cr during a public programme.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Sambalpur in Odisha and Guwahati in Assam on February 3 and 4 respectively.
PM Modi will reach Sambalpur at around 2:15 PM on Saturday to inaugurate, dedicate to nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple infrastructure projects worth more than Rs. 68,000 crore.
According to an official PMO statement, PM Modi will then travel to Assam on Sunday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development initiatives worth more than Rs 11,000 crore during a public programme in Guwahati.
PM Modi Odisha Visit Details
"In line with the Prime Minister’s vision to strengthen the energy security of the country, inauguration, dedication to nation and foundation stone laying of multiple projects aimed at boosting the energy sector will be done in the public programme in Sambalpur, Odisha," the PMO said.
PM Modi will inaugurate ‘Dhamra – Angul Pipeline Section’ (412 Km) of ‘Jagdishpur-Haldia & Bokaro-Dhamra Pipeline Project (JHBDPL)’.
Built at a cost of more than Rs 2450 crore under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga’, the project will connect Odisha with the National Gas Grid.
The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of ‘Nagpur Jharsuguda Natural Gas Pipeline Section (692 Km)’ of the Mumbai-Nagpur-Jharsuguda Pipeline. The project, which will be developed at a cost of more than Rs 2660 crore, will improve the natural gas availability to states like Odisha, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.
During the programme, PM Modi will also dedicate to nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple power projects worth about 28,980 crore.
PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) Talabira Thermal power project worth more than 27000 crore.
"Strengthening the Prime Minister’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, this state-of-the-art project will provide reliable, affordable and round the clock power contributing significantly to the nation’s energy security and playing a vital role in the country’s economic growth and prosperity," the statement said.
The Prime Minister will also inaugurate three road sector projects of National Highways, developed at a cumulative cost of about Rs 2110 crore. The projects include four laning of Rimuli-Koida Section of NH 215 (New NH No. 520), four laning of Biramitrapur-Brahmani Bypass end section of NH 23 (New NH No. 143) and four laning of Brahmani Bypass End-Rajamunda Section of NH 23 (New NH No. 143).
Further, Prime Minister will dedicate to nation and lay the foundation stone of railway projects worth about Rs. 2146 crore. He will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Sambalpur Railway Station, whose architecture is inspired from the Sailashree Palace.
Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the permanent campus of IIM Sambalpur. Further, he will dedicate the Jharsuguda Head Post Office Heritage Building to the nation.
PM Modi In Assam: Full Schedule
Providing world class amenities to people visiting pilgrimage sites has been a key focus area of the Prime Minister, the statement said.
In yet another step in this endeavour, one of the key projects for which foundation stone will be laid by the Prime Minister includes Maa Kamakhya Divya Pariyojana (Maa Kamakhya Access Corridor), which has been sanctioned under the Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North Eastern Region (PM-DevINE) scheme. It will provide world class amenities to pilgrims visiting the Kamakhya temple.
PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of multiple road upgradation projects worth over Rs. 3400 crore, under which 43 roads including 38 bridges will be upgraded as part of the South Asia Subregional Economic Cooperation (SASEC) Corridor Connectivity.
The PM will inaugurate two 4-laning projects, namely Dolabari to Jamuguri and Biswanath Chariali to Gohpur. These projects will help improve the connectivity to Itanagar and boost the overall economic development of the region.
To harness the tremendous sports potential of the region, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of projects to boost the sports infrastructure in the state. The projects include an international standards sports stadium in Chandrapur, and the upgradation of Nehru stadium as a FIFA standard football stadium.
Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for development of infrastructure of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. Further, foundation stone for development of a medical college at Karimganj will also be laid by him.