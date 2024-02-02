PM Narendra Modi To Visit Odisha And Assam On February 3 And 4; Check Full Schedule & Key Details

"In line with the Prime Minister’s vision to strengthen the energy security of the country, inauguration, dedication to nation and foundation stone laying of multiple projects aimed at boosting the energy sector will be done in the public programme in Sambalpur, Odisha," the PMO said.

PM Modi will inaugurate ‘Dhamra – Angul Pipeline Section’ (412 Km) of ‘Jagdishpur-Haldia & Bokaro-Dhamra Pipeline Project (JHBDPL)’.

Built at a cost of more than Rs 2450 crore under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga’, the project will connect Odisha with the National Gas Grid.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of ‘Nagpur Jharsuguda Natural Gas Pipeline Section (692 Km)’ of the Mumbai-Nagpur-Jharsuguda Pipeline. The project, which will be developed at a cost of more than Rs 2660 crore, will improve the natural gas availability to states like Odisha, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

During the programme, PM Modi will also dedicate to nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple power projects worth about 28,980 crore.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) Talabira Thermal power project worth more than 27000 crore.

"Strengthening the Prime Minister’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, this state-of-the-art project will provide reliable, affordable and round the clock power contributing significantly to the nation’s energy security and playing a vital role in the country’s economic growth and prosperity," the statement said.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate three road sector projects of National Highways, developed at a cumulative cost of about Rs 2110 crore. The projects include four laning of Rimuli-Koida Section of NH 215 (New NH No. 520), four laning of Biramitrapur-Brahmani Bypass end section of NH 23 (New NH No. 143) and four laning of Brahmani Bypass End-Rajamunda Section of NH 23 (New NH No. 143).

Further, Prime Minister will dedicate to nation and lay the foundation stone of railway projects worth about Rs. 2146 crore. He will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Sambalpur Railway Station, whose architecture is inspired from the Sailashree Palace.

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the permanent campus of IIM Sambalpur. Further, he will dedicate the Jharsuguda Head Post Office Heritage Building to the nation.