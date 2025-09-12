Modi To Visit Manipur, Mizoram, West Bengal, Bihar — Check Schedule, Details
The prime minister will visit Manipur and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal and Bihar from Sept. 13-15.
The prime minister will visit Mizoram, where he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 9,000 crore in Aizawl around 10 am.
Modi will visit Manipur and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects at around 12:30 pm. He will inaugurate various projects worth over Rs 1,200 crore in Imphal at around 2:30 pm and address a public function.
The prime minister will visit Assam then. Here's the full schedule for the next three days.
Mizoram
Inauguration of the Bairabi-Sairang New Rail line, worth over Rs 8,070 crore.
Flagging off three new express trains, Sairang (Aizawl)-Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal) Rajdhani Express, Sairang-Guwahati Express and Sairang-Kolkata Express.
Inauguration of the Residential School at Kawrthah under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram scheme.
Manipur
The prime minister will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore at Churachandpur. The projects include:
Manipur urban roads, drainage, and asset management improvement project worth over Rs 3,600 crore.
Five national highway projects worth more than Rs 2,500 crore.
Manipur Infotech Development project, Working Women Hostels at 9 locations, among others.
Modi will also inaugurate multiple development projects worth more than Rs 1,200 crore at Imphal.
Assam
The PM will participate in celebrations to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika in Guwahati on Sept 13.
On Sept. 14, Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of major infrastructure and industrial development projects worth over Rs 18,530 crore in Assam.
In Darrang, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone of multiple projects. The projects include:
Darrang Medical College & Hospital and GNM School and B.Sc. Nursing College.
Guwahati Ring Road Project.
Assam Bioethanol Plant at Numaligarh Refinery.
Foundation stone of the Polypropylene Plant at Numaligarh Refinery.
West Bengal
On Sept. 15, Modi will inaugurate and address the 16th Combined Commanders’ Conference-2025 in Kolkata. It is the apex-level brainstorming forum of the armed forces that brings together the nation’s top civilian and military leadership to exchange views and lay the groundwork for the future development of India’s military preparedness.
Bihar
Modi's schedule in Bihar is as follows:
To launch the National Makhana Board in Bihar.
To inaugurate the Interim Terminal Building at New Civil Enclave of Purnea Airport, which will enhance passenger handling capacity in the region.
To lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around Rs 36,000 crore at Purnea.
To lay the foundation stone of theRs 25,000 crore, 3x800 MW thermal power project at Pirpainti, Bhagalpur.
To lay the foundation stone of Phase 1 of Kosi-Mechi Intra-State River Link Project worth over Rs 2,680 crore.
Prime Minister to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of rail projects and flag off multiple trains in Bihar.
To lay the foundation stone of the Rail Line between Bikramshila–Katareah worth over Rs 2,170 crore, providing a direct rail link across the river Ganga.
Modi to inaugurate the new Rail Line between Arariya - Galgalia (Thakurganj) worth over Rs 4,410 crore.
The prime minister will flag off the following trains: Araria–Galgalia (Thakurganj) Section; Vande Bharat Express Train; Amrit Bharat Express Trains.
He will inaugurate the Sex Sorted Semen Facility at Purnea under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission. By enabling higher chances of female calf births, the technology will help small, marginal farmers and landless labourers secure more replacement heifers, reduce economic stress, and raise incomes through improved dairy productivity.
PM to distribute Community Investment Funds of around Rs 500 crore to Cluster Level Federations under DAY-NRLM in Bihar