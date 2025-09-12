Modi To Visit Manipur, Mizoram, West Bengal, Bihar — Check Schedule, Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal and Bihar from Sept. 13-15.

The prime minister will visit Mizoram, where he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 9,000 crore in Aizawl around 10 am.

Modi will visit Manipur and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects at around 12:30 pm. He will inaugurate various projects worth over Rs 1,200 crore in Imphal at around 2:30 pm and address a public function.

The prime minister will visit Assam then. Here's the full schedule for the next three days.