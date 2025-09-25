PM Narendra Modi To Directly Transfer Rs 7,500 Crore To 75 Lakh Women Across Bihar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Bihar’s Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana on Sept. 26 at 11:00 a.m. via video conferencing. During the programme, the prime minister will also directly transfer Rs 10,000 each into the bank accounts of 75 lakh women across Bihar, totalling Rs 7,500 crore.
The scheme is an initiative of the Government of Bihar and is aimed at making women Aatmanirbhar and promoting women’s empowerment through self-employment and livelihood opportunities.
It will provide financial assistance to one woman from each family in the state, enabling them to start employment or livelihood activities of their choice, thereby fostering economic independence and social empowerment.
Under the scheme, each beneficiary will receive an initial grant of Rs 10,000 via Direct Benefit Transfer, with the possibility of additional financial support of up to Rs 2 lakh in subsequent phases.
The assistance can be utilised in areas of the choice of the beneficiary including agriculture, animal husbandry, handicrafts, tailoring, weaving, and other small-scale enterprises.
The scheme will be community driven in which, along with financial support, community resource persons connected to Self Help Groups will provide training to support their endeavours. To support the sale of their produce, Gramin Haat-Bazaars will be further developed in the State.
The launch of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana will feature a statewide program across multiple administrative levels in the State —district, block, cluster, and village — with over 1 crore women witnessing the programme.
The National Democratic Alliance governments at the Centre and in Bihar have launched a series of development and welfare measures in the poll-bound state as the ruling alliance looks to retain power there.
Even in the Union Budget 2025-26, Bihar remained in focus with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman making several announcements for the state, including setting up of a Makhana Board, financial support for the western Koshi canal project, and support for enhancing the capacity of IIT Patna.
Bihar polls are likely to take place around November this year.