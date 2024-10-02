PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute To Gandhi, Shastri On Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries on Wednesday. He also participated in Swachhata related activities to commemorate 10 years of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi revered Bapu's life. "On behalf of all countrymen, salutations to Pujya Bapu on his birth anniversary. His life and ideals based on truth, harmony and equality will always remain an inspiration for the countrymen," he said.

Gandhi, hailed as the father of the nation, steadfastly followed the principles of truth and non-violence, inspiring generations of politicians and activists around the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed Lal Bahadur Shastri. "Respectful tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary, who dedicated his life for the soldiers, farmers and self-respect of the country," he said.