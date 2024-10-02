PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute To Gandhi, Shastri On Birth Anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also joined school children in a cleanliness drive to mark 10 years of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries on Wednesday. He also participated in Swachhata related activities to commemorate 10 years of the Swachh Bharat Mission.
In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi revered Bapu's life. "On behalf of all countrymen, salutations to Pujya Bapu on his birth anniversary. His life and ideals based on truth, harmony and equality will always remain an inspiration for the countrymen," he said.
Gandhi, hailed as the father of the nation, steadfastly followed the principles of truth and non-violence, inspiring generations of politicians and activists around the world.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed Lal Bahadur Shastri. "Respectful tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary, who dedicated his life for the soldiers, farmers and self-respect of the country," he said.
The Prime Minister also joined school children in a cleanliness drive to mark 10 years of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. "On Gandhi Jayanti today, I became a part of the Swachhata Abhiyan with my young friends. I request all of you to become a part of the cleanliness campaign around you today. This initiative of yours will further strengthen the spirit of 'Swachh Bharat'," he said in a post on X.
Modi is slated to unveil development projects worth Rs 83,300 crore in Jharkhand later in the day. The state will be holding elections towards the end of the year. The PM will reportedly launch the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan with a total outlay of over Rs 79,150 crore.
He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple projects under the PM Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan, which is worth over Rs 1,360 crore.
Elections to the 81-member assembly are due later this year, and the dates are expected to be announced this month.
(With inputs from PTI).