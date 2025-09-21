Business NewsNationalPM Modi LIVE Address Today: Prime Minister To Speak At 5 PM On Eve Of GST Reforms
ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi LIVE Address Today: Prime Minister To Speak At 5 PM On Eve Of GST Reforms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to the nation today, Sunday, September 21, 2025, at 5 PM.

21 Sep 2025, 03:54 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to deliver a live address to the nation this evening. (In this screengrab from a video posted on Sept. 20, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering during Samudra se Samriddhi programme, in Bhavnagar, Gujarat. Photo source: PTI)</p></div>
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to deliver a live address to the nation this evening. (In this screengrab from a video posted on Sept. 20, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering during Samudra se Samriddhi programme, in Bhavnagar, Gujarat. Photo source: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation live today, Sunday, September 21, 2025, at 5 PM. Stay tuned for real-time updates and key highlights from his speech.
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

PM Modi LIVE: Suspense Over Topic

Since taking over the country's top executive post in 2014, the Prime Minister has addressed the nation to announce key government decisions. On Nov. 8, 2016, he addressed the nation and announced the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes. Another such address was aired on March 12, 2019, when the Prime Minister announced the Balakot airstrikes, launched in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack. The Prime Minister had addressed the nation on March 24, 2020, to announce a three-week nationwide lockdown to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.


PM Modi LIVE: Address To The Nation Day Before New GST Regime 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech scheduled at 5 p.m. today comes on the eve of GST reforms implementation.

All eyes will be on the Sept 22., when revised GST rates go live, thus reducing the price of most consumer daily goods as well as other items. The four-slab structure have been reduce to two, with most consumer items placed in the 5% bracket.


PM Modi LIVE: Prime Minister To Address The Nation At 5 PM Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 5 pm today, his office said in a post on social media platform X on Sunday. The details on what the prime minister would be addressing were not known immediately.


Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT