PM Modi LIVE Address Today: Prime Minister To Speak At 5 PM On Eve Of GST Reforms
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to the nation today, Sunday, September 21, 2025, at 5 PM.
PM Modi LIVE: Suspense Over Topic
Since taking over the country's top executive post in 2014, the Prime Minister has addressed the nation to announce key government decisions. On Nov. 8, 2016, he addressed the nation and announced the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes. Another such address was aired on March 12, 2019, when the Prime Minister announced the Balakot airstrikes, launched in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack. The Prime Minister had addressed the nation on March 24, 2020, to announce a three-week nationwide lockdown to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.
PM Modi LIVE: Address To The Nation Day Before New GST Regime
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech scheduled at 5 p.m. today comes on the eve of GST reforms implementation.
All eyes will be on the Sept 22., when revised GST rates go live, thus reducing the price of most consumer daily goods as well as other items. The four-slab structure have been reduce to two, with most consumer items placed in the 5% bracket.
PM Modi LIVE: Prime Minister To Address The Nation At 5 PM Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 5 pm today, his office said in a post on social media platform X on Sunday. The details on what the prime minister would be addressing were not known immediately.