Modi Invokes Job Creation While Laying Foundation For Rs 76,000-Crore Vadhvan Port

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Vadhvan Port project on Friday in Palghar, Maharashtra. The project, valued at approximately Rs 76,000 crore, is expected to enhance India’s standing in global port rankings and drive economic growth in the region.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi highlighted the government's commitment to job creation and infrastructure development, noting that substantial investments have significantly enhanced the port's capacity and efficiency.

"The government has focused on employment, investing crores to yield tangible results. Today, our ports have double the capacity they had before, leading to increased direct investment and more efficient operations. Our businesses are reaping the benefits, and our youth are directly gaining from the new opportunities created," PM Modi said.

The Vadhvan Port, with its state-of-the-art facilities, is poised to become a critical node in global maritime trade. PM Modi underscored that the port is now in competition with only a few other ports worldwide. He predicted that thousands of ships and containers will pass through Vadhvan, fundamentally altering the economic dynamics of the region.

The new port will also be integrated with rail and highway networks, fostering a surge in new business opportunities and enhancing warehousing capabilities. Its proximity to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway further underscores its strategic importance, positioning it as a key logistics hub for year-round cargo movement, Modi said.

"The direct beneficiaries of this development will be the people of Maharashtra," the Prime Minister said, reiterating his priority to support the state's growth. He noted that the benefits of the 'Make in India' initiative and the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan are increasingly visible in Maharashtra, further reinforcing the government's commitment to the state’s economic advancement.

Earlier today, PM Modi addressed the Global Fintech Fest 2024 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.