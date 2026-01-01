ADVERTISEMENT
PM Narendra Modi Extends New Year Greetings, Prays For Peace, Happiness
"Praying for peace and happiness in our society," the prime minister said.
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended new year greetings to everyone and prayed for peace and happiness in the society.
"Wishing everyone a wonderful 2026! May the year ahead bring good health and prosperity, with success in your efforts and fulfilment in all that you do," the prime minister said in a post on X.
"Praying for peace and happiness in our society," the prime minister said.
Wishing everyone a wonderful 2026!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2026
May the year ahead bring good health and prosperity, with success in your efforts and fulfilment in all that you do. Praying for peace and happiness in our society.
Opinion
PM Narendra Modi Hoists Saffron Flag Atop Ayodhya Ram Mandir | Watch Video
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
Sign Up
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT