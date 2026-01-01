PM Narendra Modi Extends New Year Greetings, Prays For Peace, Happiness

Business NewsNationalPM Narendra Modi Extends New Year Greetings, Prays For Peace, Happiness
"Praying for peace and happiness in our society," the prime minister said.

01 Jan 2026, 07:38 AM IST i
Photo: FILE - Prime Minister Narendra Modi/ PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended new year greetings to everyone and prayed for peace and happiness in the society.

"Wishing everyone a wonderful 2026! May the year ahead bring good health and prosperity, with success in your efforts and fulfilment in all that you do," the prime minister said in a post on X.

"Praying for peace and happiness in our society," the prime minister said.

