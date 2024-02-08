PM Narendra Modi Bids Farewell To Retiring Members Of Rajya Sabha; Check Full List Here
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday bid farewell to the retiring members of the Rajya Sabha. The PM said that Lok Sabha changes every five years while Rajya Sabha gets a new life force every two years.
Modi said that the members who are leaving for a more public platform will hugely benefit from the experience in Rajya Sabha. Marking the significance of the present moment, the PM said that the Members that are leaving today had the opportunity to be in both the old and the new building and they are leaving bearing witness to the Amrit Kaal and 75 years of the Constitution.
Recalling the COVID-19 pandemic when uncertainties loomed large, Modi lauded the commitment of the Members for not letting any hindrance come in the way of the functioning of the House. He noted the huge risks undertaken by the Members of Parliament to fulfil their responsibilities. He also expressed deep grief for those Members who lost their lives to Coronavirus and said that the House accepted it with grace and continued to move forward.
Modi concluded his address and said that the experience of the retiring members will continue to inspire everyone. He congratulated them and conveyed his best wishes.
Full List of Rajya Sabha Members to Retire in 2024
Here's a list of Rajya Sabha members who are retiring in 2024.
PM Modi Lauds Manmohan Singh in RS
Remembering the contribution of Dr Manmohan Singh, Modi said, "Due to his long tenure guiding the house and the nation, he will figure in every discussion of the democracy of our nation".
Modi also suggested that all Members of Parliament try to learn from the conduct of such distinguished members as they are the guiding lights. Modi remembered the former Prime Minister coming in a wheelchair to vote in the House as an inspiring example of a member’s dedication to his duties. “I believe he came to impart strength to democracy”, Modi said. He conveyed his good wishes for his long and healthy life.
RS Members' Farewell
Retiring Rajya Sabha members will be given a farewell on Thursday at Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar's residence in New Delhi. Members of the Rajya Sabha took part in a group photo at 10 am at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Later at 6.30 pm, they will attend the farewell function for retiring members at the chairman's residence at 6, Maulana Azad Road.