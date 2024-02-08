PM Narendra Modi Bids Farewell To Retiring Members Of Rajya Sabha; Check Full List Here

Modi said that the members who are leaving for a more public platform will hugely benefit from the experience in Rajya Sabha. Marking the significance of the present moment, the PM said that the Members that are leaving today had the opportunity to be in both the old and the new building and they are leaving bearing witness to the Amrit Kaal and 75 years of the Constitution.

Recalling the COVID-19 pandemic when uncertainties loomed large, Modi lauded the commitment of the Members for not letting any hindrance come in the way of the functioning of the House. He noted the huge risks undertaken by the Members of Parliament to fulfil their responsibilities. He also expressed deep grief for those Members who lost their lives to Coronavirus and said that the House accepted it with grace and continued to move forward.

Modi concluded his address and said that the experience of the retiring members will continue to inspire everyone. He congratulated them and conveyed his best wishes.