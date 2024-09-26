PM Modi's Pune Visit Cancelled Due To Heavy Rains In City

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Pune on Thursday was cancelled due to the heavy rain situation in the city, according to news agency PTI. The new date for his visit will be announced later.

PM Modi was scheduled to flag off a metro train in the city as well as inaugurate, lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various projects worth over Rs 20,900 crore.

After heavy rains on Wednesday evening, the SP College ground, the venue of PM Modi's programme, had muddy pools.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday visited the college ground and said arrangements were being made to ensure nobody is inconvenienced.

There was water-logging in several areas of the city. The Pune district administration issued orders to keep schools and colleges in Pune city as well as Pimpri Chinchwad area closed on Thursday.

District collector, Suhas Divase, issued the directive after the India Meteorological Department issued an alert warning about rains coupled with lightning and thunderstorms.

For Thursday, the IMD has issued an 'Orange' alert for the city indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places.