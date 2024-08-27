PM Modi's Post-Kyiv Talks With Putin Focus On Bilateral Partnership And Ukraine

During his visit to Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the need for Ukraine and Russia to engage in dialogue to resolve the ongoing conflict. India highlighted this stance, following wide-ranging talks between Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, held amid the ongoing war.

In the discussions, Modi reaffirmed the importance of 'practical engagement' among all stakeholders to develop a creative solution that fosters broad acceptability and contributes to peace and stability in the region.

Earlier on Monday, PM Modi and US President Joe Biden held a discussion on various regional and global issues, with a focus on the situations in Ukraine and Bangladesh

"We had a detailed exchange of views on various regional and global issues, including the situation in Ukraine. I reiterated India’s full support for early return of peace and stability. We also discussed the situation in Bangladesh and stressed on the need for early restoration of normalcy, and ensuring the safety and security of minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh," PM Modi posted on X last night.