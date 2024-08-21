Narendra Modi's Ukraine And Poland Visit: Read PM's Departure Statement And Full Schedule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a two-nation visit to Poland and Ukraine on Wednesday. This will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Poland in 45 years, marking a significant milestone in diplomatic ties between the two nations.

PM Modi will be accorded a ceremonial welcome in Warsaw, where he will meet Poland's President, Andrzej Duda, and Prime Minister Donald Tusk. The visit will also provide Prime Minister Modi an opportunity to engage with the vibrant Indian community in Poland.

Following his visit to Poland, the PM will travel to Ukraine. This is the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1992.

In Kyiv, Prime Minister Modi's engagements will cover a wide range of bilateral issues including political relations, trade, economic ties, investments, education, cultural exchanges, and humanitarian assistance.

The Prime Minister will also meet the Indian community in Ukraine, including students, further solidifying the relationship between the two countries.