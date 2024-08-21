Narendra Modi's Ukraine And Poland Visit: Read PM's Departure Statement And Full Schedule
PM Modi emphasised that his visit to Poland coincides with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a two-nation visit to Poland and Ukraine on Wednesday. This will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Poland in 45 years, marking a significant milestone in diplomatic ties between the two nations.
PM Modi will be accorded a ceremonial welcome in Warsaw, where he will meet Poland's President, Andrzej Duda, and Prime Minister Donald Tusk. The visit will also provide Prime Minister Modi an opportunity to engage with the vibrant Indian community in Poland.
Following his visit to Poland, the PM will travel to Ukraine. This is the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1992.
In Kyiv, Prime Minister Modi's engagements will cover a wide range of bilateral issues including political relations, trade, economic ties, investments, education, cultural exchanges, and humanitarian assistance.
The Prime Minister will also meet the Indian community in Ukraine, including students, further solidifying the relationship between the two countries.
On the morning of his departure, Prime Minister Modi issued a statement highlighting the importance of his upcoming visits. "Today, I am embarking on an official visit to the Republic of Poland and Ukraine," he said.
He emphasised that his visit to Poland coincides with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. "Poland is a key economic partner in Central Europe. Our mutual commitment to democracy and pluralism further reinforces our relationship. I look forward to meeting my friend Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Andrzej Duda to further advance our partnership," the Prime Minister added.
The Prime Minister is travelling to Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He emphasized his commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation and expressed hope for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. "As a friend and partner, we hope for an early return of peace and stability in the region," he remarked.
Days before the Prime Minister's visit, India reiterated its willingness to contribute to finding a peaceful solution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Modi's visit to Kyiv is expected to build on previous engagements between India and Ukraine. The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia is also expected to be a key topic of discussion.
Tanmaya Lal, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs, further noted that India had maintained independent relationships with both Russia and Ukraine. "These partnerships stand on their own," he said, emphasizing that the Prime Minister's visit was not a "zero-sum game."
He also highlighted that India was willing to provide support not only to finding a peaceful solution to the conflict but also in the reconstruction of Ukraine.
Modi's visit to Ukraine comes at a crucial time as Kyiv launches fresh military operations into Russian territory. Despite the ongoing conflict, India remains steadfast in its belief that lasting peace can only be achieved through a negotiated settlement.