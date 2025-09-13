PM Modi's Manipur And Mizoram Visit: From Infrastructure To Railways — 10 Key Points

1. Massive Development Outlay: The Prime Minister's tour includes a total development outlay of over Rs 36,000 crore for the three northeastern states.

2. Manipur Projects: In Manipur, he will lay the foundation for projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore and inaugurate completed works valued at over Rs 1,200 crore.

3. Mizoram Rail Connectivity: He will inaugurate the Bairabi-Sairang rail line, connecting Mizoram's capital, Aizawl, to the Indian Railways network for the first time.

4. First Visit Since Unrest: The visit marks PM Modi's first trip to Manipur since the ethnic violence began in 2023.

5. Meeting with Displaced Persons: PM Modi will meet with internally displaced persons in both Churachandpur and Imphal, a gesture to address the humanitarian crisis.

6. Infrastructure: Projects in Manipur include urban roads, national highways, an Infotech Development Project, and working women's hostels.

7. New Train Services: Three new express trains, connecting Aizawl to Delhi, Guwahati, and Kolkata, will be flagged off to enhance regional connectivity.

8. Act East Policy: The projects serve the Centre's "Act East Policy" and aim to transform the region into an economic powerhouse.

9. Energy and Sports Infrastructure: In Mizoram, he will lay the foundation for a new LPG bottling plant and a "Khelo India" multipurpose indoor sports hall.

10. Post-Conflict Visit: The visit is an intervention and an outreach to states struggling to restore normalcy after conflicts.