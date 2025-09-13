PM Modi's Manipur And Mizoram Visit: From Infrastructure To Railways — 10 Key Points
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to begin his two-day visit to the Northeast to inaugurate and lay the foundation for development projects reportedly valued at over Rs 35,000 crore across Mizoram, Manipur, and Assam.
This trip, is his first after the conflicts in the state of Manipur, since ethnic unrest began in 2023. According to official statements, the visit's focus in Mizoram was on connectivity, while in Manipur, it centered on crucial infrastructure and a meeting with internally displaced persons in both Churachandpur and Imphal.
Here are 10 key points:
1. Massive Development Outlay: The Prime Minister's tour includes a total development outlay of over Rs 36,000 crore for the three northeastern states.
2. Manipur Projects: In Manipur, he will lay the foundation for projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore and inaugurate completed works valued at over Rs 1,200 crore.
3. Mizoram Rail Connectivity: He will inaugurate the Bairabi-Sairang rail line, connecting Mizoram's capital, Aizawl, to the Indian Railways network for the first time.
4. First Visit Since Unrest: The visit marks PM Modi's first trip to Manipur since the ethnic violence began in 2023.
5. Meeting with Displaced Persons: PM Modi will meet with internally displaced persons in both Churachandpur and Imphal, a gesture to address the humanitarian crisis.
6. Infrastructure: Projects in Manipur include urban roads, national highways, an Infotech Development Project, and working women's hostels.
7. New Train Services: Three new express trains, connecting Aizawl to Delhi, Guwahati, and Kolkata, will be flagged off to enhance regional connectivity.
8. Act East Policy: The projects serve the Centre's "Act East Policy" and aim to transform the region into an economic powerhouse.
9. Energy and Sports Infrastructure: In Mizoram, he will lay the foundation for a new LPG bottling plant and a "Khelo India" multipurpose indoor sports hall.
10. Post-Conflict Visit: The visit is an intervention and an outreach to states struggling to restore normalcy after conflicts.