PM Modi's Birthday Wish For RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Has A Swami Vivekananda Connect
"Inspired by the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, Mohan Bhagwat Ji has dedicated his entire life to societal transformation and strengthening the spirit of harmony and fraternity," said PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday wish for Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat has a Swami Vivekananda connect. RSS Chief Bhagwat celebrates his 75th birthday today.
In a post on 'X', PM Modi wrote, "Inspired by the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, Shri Mohan Bhagwat Ji has dedicated his entire life to societal transformation and strengthening the spirit of harmony and fraternity."
"On the special occasion of his 75th birthday, penned a few thoughts on Mohan Ji and his inspiring personality. Praying for his long and healthy life in service of Maa Bharti," he wished Bhagwat on X.
âInspired by the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, Shri Mohan Bhagwat Ji has dedicated his entire life to societal transformation and strengthening the spirit of harmony and fraternity.â— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2025
On the special occasion of his 75th birthday, penned a few thoughts on Mohan Ji and hisâ¦
Apart from Bhagwat's birthday, in his personal blog, PM Modi wrote about two contrasting remembrances on Sept. 11. He highlighted that, Swami Vivekananda's iconic Chicago address in 1893 and the gruesome 9/11 twin tower attacks—both happened on Sept. 11th.
"The first dates back to 1893, when Swami Vivekananda delivered his iconic Chicago address. With the few words, 'Sisters and Brothers of America,' he won the hearts of thousands present in the hall. He introduced the timeless spiritual heritage of India and the emphasis on universal brotherhood to the world stage," he wrote.
"The second is the gruesome 9/11 attacks, when this very principle came under attack thanks to the menace of terrorism and radicalism," he added.
PM Modi noted that Bhagwat is also respectfully referred to as 'Param Pujya Sarsanghchalak' inspired by the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.
The Prime Minister, further highlighted that Bhagwat's 75th birthday incidentally falls in the same year when the RSS marks its centenary. "I would like to convey my best wishes to him and pray for his long and healthy life."
PM Modi shared how his association with RSS Chief's family has been very deep and he had the good fortune of working closely with Mohan's father, the late Madhukarrao Bhagwat.
"Mohan became a Pracharak in the mid-1970s. Over the years, Bhagwat Ji held various positions in the RSS. He performed each and every one of those duties with great dexterity," PM Modi noted.
The Prime Minister highlighted its a pleasant coincidence, that on Oct. 2, this year, we will celebrate—RSS centenary, Vijaya Dashami, Gandhi Jayanti, Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti.