PM Modi's Birthday Wish For RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Has A Swami Vivekananda Connect

Apart from Bhagwat's birthday, in his personal blog, PM Modi wrote about two contrasting remembrances on Sept. 11. He highlighted that, Swami Vivekananda's iconic Chicago address in 1893 and the gruesome 9/11 twin tower attacks—both happened on Sept. 11th.

"The first dates back to 1893, when Swami Vivekananda delivered his iconic Chicago address. With the few words, 'Sisters and Brothers of America,' he won the hearts of thousands present in the hall. He introduced the timeless spiritual heritage of India and the emphasis on universal brotherhood to the world stage," he wrote.

"The second is the gruesome 9/11 attacks, when this very principle came under attack thanks to the menace of terrorism and radicalism," he added.

PM Modi noted that Bhagwat is also respectfully referred to as 'Param Pujya Sarsanghchalak' inspired by the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

The Prime Minister, further highlighted that Bhagwat's 75th birthday incidentally falls in the same year when the RSS marks its centenary. "I would like to convey my best wishes to him and pray for his long and healthy life."

PM Modi shared how his association with RSS Chief's family has been very deep and he had the good fortune of working closely with Mohan's father, the late Madhukarrao Bhagwat.

"Mohan became a Pracharak in the mid-1970s. Over the years, Bhagwat Ji held various positions in the RSS. He performed each and every one of those duties with great dexterity," PM Modi noted.

The Prime Minister highlighted its a pleasant coincidence, that on Oct. 2, this year, we will celebrate—RSS centenary, Vijaya Dashami, Gandhi Jayanti, Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti.