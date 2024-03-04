PM Modi's 3-Day Visit To Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal And Bihar Begins Today; Full Schedule Here

On March 4, at around 10:30 am, PM Modi will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 56,000 crore in Adilabad, Telangana, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The major focus of the projects will be the power sector.

Prime Minister Modi will dedicate NTPC’s 800 MW (Unit-2) of Telangana Super Thermal Power Project in Peddapalli, Telangana. Based on Ultra-Supercritical Technology, the project will supply 85% power to Telangana and will have the highest power generation efficiency of approximately 42% among all power stations of NTPC in India. The foundation stone of the project was also laid by the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Modi will also dedicate 660 MW (Unit-2) of the North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project in Chatra, Jharkhand.

This is the country's first Supercritical Thermal Power Project conceived with Air Cooled Condenser (ACC) of such large magnitude which reduces water consumption to 1/3rd in comparison to conventional Water-Cooled Condensers.

Prime Minister will also dedicate the Fly Ash Based Light Weight Aggregate Plant at Sipat, Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh; and STP Water to Green Hydrogen Plant at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

Further, he will lay the foundation stone of Singrauli Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-III (2x800 MW) in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh; Flue Gas CO2 to 4G Ethanol Plant at Lara, Raigarh in Chhattisgarh; Sea Water to Green Hydrogen plant at Simhadri, Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh; and Fly Ash Based FALG Aggregate Plant at Korba in Chhattisgarh.

The PMO said that the Prime Minister will inaugurate seven projects and also lay the foundation stone of one project of Power Grid Corporation of India. These projects will play a crucial role in strengthening the National Grid.

Prime Minister will inaugurate three solar power projects of Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) in Jalaun and Kanpur Dehat in Uttar Pradesh. These projects have a total capacity of 200 MW.

In addition to the power sector, projects in the road and rail sector will also be taken up during the visit. Prime Minister will dedicate the newly electrified Ambari - Adilabad - Pimpalkhuti rail line to the nation. He will also lay the foundation for two major National Highway projects connecting Telangana with Maharashtra and Telangana with Chhattisgarh through NH-353B and NH-163.

Thereafter, at around 3:30 PM, the Prime Minister will visit BHAVINI in Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu.

In Kalpakkam marking a historic milestone in India's nuclear power programme, PM Modi will witness the initiation of core loading of India's indigenous Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) of 500 MWe capacity. This PFBR has been developed by BHAVINI (Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited).

The reactor core consists of control subassemblies, blanket subassemblies and fuel subassemblies. The core loading activity consists of loading of reactor control subassemblies, followed by the blanket subassemblies and the Fuel sub-assemblies which will generate power.