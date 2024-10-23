PM Modi, Xi Jinping Agree On 'Peaceful And Stable' Ties, Support Ladakh Border Pact

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their first structured bilateral talks in nearly five years on Wednesday, agreeing that India and China can foster a "peaceful and stable" relationship by demonstrating maturity and mutual respect.

During the meeting, held on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit 2024 in Russia's Kazan city, both leaders endorsed the pact for resolving the prolonged border dispute in eastern Ladakh.

Modi emphasised the need for managing differences effectively and ensuring that disputes do not disrupt peace and tranquillity between the two nations.

In a post on 'X', Modi wrote, "India-China relations are important for the people of our countries and for regional and global peace and stability."

"Mutual trust, mutual respect and mutual sensitivity will guide bilateral relations," he further said.