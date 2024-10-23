PM Modi, Xi Jinping Agree On 'Peaceful And Stable' Ties, Support Ladakh Border Pact
Both leaders endorsed the pact for resolving the prolonged border dispute in eastern Ladakh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their first structured bilateral talks in nearly five years on Wednesday, agreeing that India and China can foster a "peaceful and stable" relationship by demonstrating maturity and mutual respect.
During the meeting, held on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit 2024 in Russia's Kazan city, both leaders endorsed the pact for resolving the prolonged border dispute in eastern Ladakh.
Modi emphasised the need for managing differences effectively and ensuring that disputes do not disrupt peace and tranquillity between the two nations.
In a post on 'X', Modi wrote, "India-China relations are important for the people of our countries and for regional and global peace and stability."
"Mutual trust, mutual respect and mutual sensitivity will guide bilateral relations," he further said.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, addressing a media briefing, said that the two leaders noted that the special representatives on the India-China boundary question have a critical role to play in the resolution of the issue and for the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in border areas.
Modi and Xi instructed the special representatives to meet at an early date and continue their efforts, he said.
"We hope to schedule the next meeting of Special Representatives at an appropriate date," he said.
The foreign secretary said Modi and Xi reviewed the state of bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term perspective and they were of the view that stable ties between both countries will have a positive impact on regional and global peace and prosperity.
Both Modi and Xi stressed that with maturity and wisdom and by showing mutual respect, India and China can have a peaceful and stable relationship, Misri added.
He said restoration of peace and tranquillity in border areas will create space for returning towards the path of normalisation of ties.
Officials will now take the next steps to discuss enhancing strategic communication and stabilising bilateral relations by utilising official dialogue mechanisms, he said.
"Welcoming the recent agreement for complete disengagement and resolution of issues that arose in 2020 in the India-China border areas, Prime Minister Modi underscored the importance of properly handling differences and disputes and not allowing them to disturb peace and tranquility," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
It stated that the two leaders affirmed that stable, predictable, and amicable bilateral relations between India and China, as two neighbours and the two largest nations on earth, will have a positive impact on regional and global peace and prosperity.
"It will also contribute to a multi-polar Asia and a multi-polar world," the MEA said.
"The leaders underlined the need to progress bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, enhance strategic communication and explore cooperation to address developmental challenges," it said.
