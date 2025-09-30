PM Modi Welcomes Trump's Gaza Peace Plan, Calls It 'Viable Pathway' To Stability

The White House on Monday unveiled a 20-point 'Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict’ following Trump's meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The plan outlines an immediate ceasefire if accepted by both Israel and Hamas, with hostages and the remains of those killed to be returned within 72 hours. In return, Israel would release nearly 2,000 prisoners, including women and children.

Under the proposal, Gaza would become a deradicalised, terror-free zone, with no threat to its neighbours. Residents would remain in place, aid would resume immediately, and a panel of experts would oversee Gaza’s redevelopment. Governance would be handed to a technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee responsible for daily administration, while Hamas would have no direct or indirect role.

This committee would be supervised by a “Board of Peace,” chaired by Trump and supported by other world leaders, including former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair. According to the plan, Israeli forces would withdraw to designated lines during the hostage exchange, with all military operations suspended and battle lines frozen until conditions for a complete withdrawal are met.

The proposal also specifies that for every Israeli hostage’s remains returned, Israel would release the remains of 15 Palestinians.

Following the announcement, the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, UAE, Indonesia, Pakistan, Türkiye, Qatar, and Egypt issued a joint statement welcoming Trump’s “leadership” and his “sincere efforts” to end the war in Gaza.