PM Modi Unveils Rs 100 Coin And Stamp At RSS Centenary Celebration

On Wednesday, at the centenary celebrations of RSS, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a special Rs 100 coin and commemorative postal stamp.

PM Modi who attended the event as the chief guest said that this is the first time in independent India, an image of Bharat Mata, seated on a lion in ‘varad mudra’ with swayamsevaks bowing, appears on national currency.

Founded in 1925 in Nagpur by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was established as a volunteer-based organisation with an aim to foster cultural awareness, discipline, service and social responsibility among citizens, an earlier statement said as per PTI.

It further added that, 'RSS is a unique people-nurtured movement for national reconstruction. Its rise has been seen as a response to centuries of foreign rule, with its continuing growth attributed to the emotional resonance of its vision of India's national glory, rooted in Dharma.'

PM Modi on social media platform X wrote, “The glorious 100-year journey of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is an extraordinary example of sacrifice, selfless service, nation-building, and discipline. I am feeling immensely proud to be a part of the RSS centenary celebration.”