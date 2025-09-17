PM Modi Turns 75: Here's How You Can Wish Him Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 years old on Wednesday, Sept. 17. To mark PM Modi’s 75th birthday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned several activities and programmes across India. BJP governments across states are also organising many events to celebrate the special day.

Born in Gujarat’s Mehsana in 1950, PM Modi is one of the most influential global leaders today. In July this year, he became India’s second-longest serving Prime Minister with an uninterrupted tenure, reflecting his massive popularity among the citizens.

To mark his 75th birthday, the BJP will launch a two-week-long “Sewa Pakhwada” starting Sept. 17. As part of the celebrations, the BJP’s youth wing, Yuva Morcha, will organise the “NaMo Yuva Run” across 75 cities, with over 10,000 participants expected in each rally.

PM Modi is also scheduled to launch the ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ (SNSPA) campaign today. Under this initiative, over one lakh health camps at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and CHCs will be organised. It focuses on women’s health screenings, immunisation, and nutrition, among others.