PM Modi Turns 75: Here's How You Can Wish Him Today
In July this year, he became India’s second-longest serving Prime Minister with an uninterrupted tenure.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 years old on Wednesday, Sept. 17. To mark PM Modi’s 75th birthday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned several activities and programmes across India. BJP governments across states are also organising many events to celebrate the special day.
Born in Gujarat’s Mehsana in 1950, PM Modi is one of the most influential global leaders today. In July this year, he became India’s second-longest serving Prime Minister with an uninterrupted tenure, reflecting his massive popularity among the citizens.
To mark his 75th birthday, the BJP will launch a two-week-long “Sewa Pakhwada” starting Sept. 17. As part of the celebrations, the BJP’s youth wing, Yuva Morcha, will organise the “NaMo Yuva Run” across 75 cities, with over 10,000 participants expected in each rally.
PM Modi is also scheduled to launch the ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ (SNSPA) campaign today. Under this initiative, over one lakh health camps at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and CHCs will be organised. It focuses on women’s health screenings, immunisation, and nutrition, among others.
How To Wish PM Modi On His Birthday
In addition to being a part of these celebrations, citizens can also wish the PM on his birthday. PM Modi is very active on social media platforms. People can wish him on X, Instagram and Facebook. Fans and supporters can tag him in their wishes on these platforms.
Wishes can also be sent through the official NaMo App, which is available for download on mobile devices. Users can post messages, videos, or digital cards to wish PM Modi.
One popular option on the app is the ‘Video Shubkamna’ feature. It allows users to send personal video messages to the Prime Minister.
How To Send ‘Video Shubkamna’ To PM Modi
1. Open the NaMo App
2. Click on the ‘Video Shubkamna’ banner
3. Tap on ‘Upload Video’
4. Choose to upload an existing video or record a new one
5. Click ‘Next’
6. Tap ‘Post Video’
Coming from a modest family, PM Modi has frequently shared that he grew up in a small house and helped his father sell tea at a railway station in Vadnagar. At 17, he left his home to travel across India. By the age of 20, he settled in Ahmedabad and joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He rose through the ranks and was eventually tasked with the role of General Secretary in the Gujarat BJP. He served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014 before becoming the Prime Minister after the 2014 general elections.