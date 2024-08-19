PM Modi To Visit Ukraine For The First Time Since Russian Invasion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Ukraine's capital Kyiv in his first visit since Russia’s invasion of the nation in 2022. This visit comes nearly two months after Modi's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the G7 Summit in Italy, where the leaders were seen sharing a warm embrace. Modi’s visit to Kyiv is set against the backdrop of recent developments, including Ukraine’s claim of a strategic victory in the Kursk region as Russia continues evacuations from the area, as per NDTV.

Modi will also embark on an one-day visit to Poland on Aug. 21, 2024, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in 40 years. The last visit was made by Morarji Desai in 1979. Prior to this former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi had also visited Poland, reported Bloomberg.