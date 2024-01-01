PM Modi To Visit Tamil Nadu, Kerala And Lakshadweep On January 2 And 3; Check Full Schedule

The Prime Minister is chief guest at the 38th convocation ceremony of Bharathidasan University, Tiruchirappalli. He will award meritorious students and address the gathering.

According to the official statement released by the PMO, he is scheduled to inaugurate the New Terminal Building at Tiruchirappalli International Airport developed at a cost of Rs 1,100 crore. The two-level new international terminal building has the capacity to cater to 44 lakh passengers annually and about 3,500 passengers during peak hours.

PM Modi will inaugurate railway project developments for doubling of the 41.4- km Salem–Magnesite Junction–Omalur–Mettur Dam section; project for doubling of rail line section of 160 km from Madurai-Tuticorin; and three projects for rail line electrification viz Tiruchchirappalli- Manamadurai- Virudhunagar; Virudhunagar -Tenkasi Junction; Sengottai – Tenkasi Junction - Tirunelveli- Tiruchendur.

"The rail projects will boost the capacity to carry freight and passengers and contribute to economic development and employment generation in Tamil Nadu," the PMO statement said.

PM Modi will inaugurate five key road sector projects. He will also dedicate to the nation important petroleum and natural gas projects and the Demonstration Fast Reactor Fuel Reprocessing Plant (DFRP) at Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), Kalpakkam.

He will also dedicate to the nation the General Cargo Berth-II (Automobile Export/Import Terminal-II & Capital Dredging Phase-V) of Kamarajar Port.