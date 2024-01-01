PM Modi To Visit Tamil Nadu, Kerala And Lakshadweep On January 2 And 3; Check Full Schedule
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is beginning the New Year with a tour of South India. The PM's two-day trip includes visits to Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshadweep on January 2 and 3.
A statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said he would arrive in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, around 10:30 am for a university convocation where he is the chief guest. Around noon, he will inaugurate several development projects across industries such as aviation, rail, road, oil and gas, shipping and higher education worth more than Rs 19,850 crore.
He is also slated to lay the foundation stone for different development projects across sectors, including telecommunications, drinking water, solar power and health in Tamil Nadu, and Lakshadweep.
PM Modi In Tamil Nadu
The Prime Minister is chief guest at the 38th convocation ceremony of Bharathidasan University, Tiruchirappalli. He will award meritorious students and address the gathering.
According to the official statement released by the PMO, he is scheduled to inaugurate the New Terminal Building at Tiruchirappalli International Airport developed at a cost of Rs 1,100 crore. The two-level new international terminal building has the capacity to cater to 44 lakh passengers annually and about 3,500 passengers during peak hours.
PM Modi will inaugurate railway project developments for doubling of the 41.4- km Salem–Magnesite Junction–Omalur–Mettur Dam section; project for doubling of rail line section of 160 km from Madurai-Tuticorin; and three projects for rail line electrification viz Tiruchchirappalli- Manamadurai- Virudhunagar; Virudhunagar -Tenkasi Junction; Sengottai – Tenkasi Junction - Tirunelveli- Tiruchendur.
"The rail projects will boost the capacity to carry freight and passengers and contribute to economic development and employment generation in Tamil Nadu," the PMO statement said.
PM Modi will inaugurate five key road sector projects. He will also dedicate to the nation important petroleum and natural gas projects and the Demonstration Fast Reactor Fuel Reprocessing Plant (DFRP) at Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), Kalpakkam.
He will also dedicate to the nation the General Cargo Berth-II (Automobile Export/Import Terminal-II & Capital Dredging Phase-V) of Kamarajar Port.
PM Modi In Lakshadweep
The PM had resolved to help overcome the issue of slow Internet speed in Lakshadweep Islands by initiating the Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Optic Fibre Cable Project. The project, which was announced in August 2020, has now been completed. It will enable faster and more reliable telemedicine, e-governance, internet services, digital banking, digital currency usage, educational initiatives, digital literacy etc.
As per the PMO, Modi will dedicate to the nation a Thermal Desalination (LTTD) plant at Kadmat that will produce 1.5 lakh litres of clean drinking water every day.
“The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for renovation of the Primary Health Care facility in Kalpeni and the construction of five model Anganwadi Centres (Nand Ghars) in the five islands of Androth, Chetlat, Kadmat, Agatti and Minicoy,” said the PMO release.
On January 3, he is expected to attend two programmes in Kerala.