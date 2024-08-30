PM Modi To Visit Mumbai And Palghar Today — All You Need To Know

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 218 fisheries projects worth around Rs 1,560 crores, aimed at bolstering the sector's infrastructure and productivity across the nation. These initiatives are expected to generate more than five lakh employment opportunities in the fisheries sector.

He will also launch the National Roll Out of Vessel Communication and Support system at a cost of around Rs 360 crores. Under this project, one lakh transponders will be installed in a phased manner on mechanised and motorised fishing vessels in 13 coastal States and Union Territories.

The vessel communication and support system is indigenous technology developed by ISRO, which will help in establishing two-way communication while fishermen are at sea and also help in rescue operations as well as ensure safety of our fishermen.

Other initiatives to be inaugurated by the prime minister include the development of fishing harbours and integrated aquaparks alongside the adoption of advanced technologies such as the recirculatory aquaculture system and biofloc.

These projects will be implemented across multiple states and will provide crucial infrastructure and high-quality inputs to enhance fish production, improve post-harvest management and create sustainable livelihoods for millions involved in the fisheries sector, the statement said.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for important fishery infrastructure projects including development, upgradation and modernization of fishing harbours, fish landing centres and construction of fish markets.

This is expected to provide necessary facilities and hygienic conditions for post-harvest management of fish and seafood.