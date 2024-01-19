PM Modi To Visit Multiple Temples In Tamil Nadu On January 20-21; Check Details
Over the last few days, the PM has visited several temples where he attended chanting of Ramayana in different languages.
Ahead of the Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting different temples in Tamil Nadu between January 20-21.
As per an official PMO statement, he is scheduled to participate in a programme at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, around 11 am on Saturday.
He will listen to several scholars reciting verses from the Kamba Ramayanam at this temple, added the release.
PM Modi To Visit Rameswaram
Post this event, PM Modi will arrive in Rameswaram at 2 pm for 'darshan' and 'pooja' at the Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple. At this temple, he will attend the 'Shri Ramayana Paryana' programme.
"Eight different traditional mandalis will recite the Sanskrit, Awadhi, Kashmiri, Gurumukhi, Assamese, Bengali, Maithili, and Gujarati Ramkathas (recounting the episode of Shri Rama’s return to Ayodhya)," said the PMO release.
In the evening, PM Modi will participate in a 'bhajan sandhya' at the temple where devotional songs will be sung in the temple complex.
He will then proceed to the Kothandaramaswamy Temple at Dhanushkodi for 'pooja' and 'darshan' on January 21. He will then make a short trip to Arichal Munai, which is believed to be the place where Ram Setu was built.
Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple
This temple is situated in Srirangam, Trichy, and is one of the most ancient temple complexes in India. The temple finds mention in several ancient texts, including the Puranas and the Sangam era texts, the official communique stated. The temple is popular for its architectural grandeur and its numerous iconic 'gopurams'.
The main deity worshipped here is Sri Ranganatha Swamy, a reclining form of Lord Vishnu. Vaishnava scriptures mention the connection between the idol worshipped in this temple and Ayodhya. Legend has it that the image of Vishnu which used to be worshipped by Sri Rama and his ancestors was given by him to Vibhishana to take it to Lanka. On the way, this idol was fixed in Srirangam.
Sri Ramanujacharya, one of the greatest philosophers and saints, has deep roots in the temple's history. The temple's significance includes other historical highlights too. The Tamil poet Kamban is said to have presented the Kamba Ramayanam at a specific place in this temple.
Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple
The main deity worshipped in this temple at Rameswaram is Sri Ramanathaswamy, which is a form of Lord Shiva. It is a widely held belief that the main lingam in this temple was installed and worshipped by Lord Rama and Sita. The temple contains one of the longest temple corridors, which is also famous for its beautiful architecture, the PMO release stated.
This destination is a part of the 'char dhams'- Badrinath, Dwarka, Puri, and Rameshwaram and one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, said the release.
Kothandaramaswamy Temple, Dhanushkodi
This temple is dedicated to Sri Kothandarama Swamy. The name Kothandarama means Rama with the bow. It is located in a place called Dhanushkodi. It is said it is here that Vibhishana first met Lord Rama and asked him for refuge.
A few legends say Lord Rama performed Vibhishana's coronation at this place.