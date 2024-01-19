PM Modi To Visit Multiple Temples In Tamil Nadu On January 20-21; Check Details

Ahead of the Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting different temples in Tamil Nadu between January 20-21.

As per an official PMO statement, he is scheduled to participate in a programme at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, around 11 am on Saturday.

He will listen to several scholars reciting verses from the Kamba Ramayanam at this temple, added the release.