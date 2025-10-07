PM Modi To Visit Maharashtra On October 8-9 — Check Full Schedule And Key Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra on October 8-9 to inaugurate various projects worth nearly Rs 57,000 crores in and around Mumbai.

According to an offical statement from the PMO, Prime Minister Modi will reach Navi Mumbai at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday and will undertake a walkthrough of the newly built Navi Mumbai International Airport.

Thereafter, at around 3:30 p.m., PM Modi will inaugurate Navi Mumbai International Airport and also launch and dedicate various projects in the financial capital of the country. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

On October 9, at around 10 a.m., PM Modi will host United Kingdom PM Keir Starmer in Mumbai. At around 1:40 p.m., the Prime Ministers of both countries will attend the CEO Forum at Jio World Centre, Mumbai. Thereafter, at around 2:45 p.m., both of them will attend the 6th edition of the Global Fintech Fest. They will also deliver keynote addresses at the Fest.