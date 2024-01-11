PM Modi To Visit Maharashtra On January 12; Check Full Schedule And Key Details
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra on January 12 for several inauguration programmes.
PM Modi will arrive in Nashik around 12:15 pm on Friday and inaugurate the 27th National Youth Festival. He will then travel to Mumbai where he will inaugurate and travel on the longest sea bridge -Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewari - Nhava Sheva Atal Setu at 3:30 pm, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.
Around 4:15 pm, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several upcoming development projects in Navi Mumbai.
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu
The PM laid the foundation stone of the Mumbai Transharbour Link (MTHL) or ‘Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu’ on December 16, 2016, to enhance connectivity. The bridge is finally ready and will be inaugurated on Friday.
The 21.8 km long six-lane bridge was built with at cost of Rs 17,840 crore. It spans 16.5 km over the sea and 5.5 km on land. It is the longest bridge in India and also the longest sea bridge in the country.
It will provide faster connectivity to Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport and will also reduce the travel time from Mumbai to Pune, Goa and South India. It will also improve connectivity between Mumbai Port and Jawaharlal Nehru Port.
Other Public Programmes
PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the underground road tunnel connecting Eastern Freeway's Orange Gate to Marine Drive which comprises a 9.2 km tunnel. This important infrastructure project is pegged at Rs 8,700 crore. It is expected to decrease the commute time from Orange Gate to Marine Drive.
He will dedicate phase 1 of the Surya regional bulk drinking water project to the nation. The project will benefit 14 lakh people and cost around Rs 1,975 crore.
The Prime Minister will dedicate Phase 2 of the Uran-Kharkopar railway line that will run from Nerul to Kharkopar and improve Navi Mumbai’s connectivity.
He will dedicate upcoming rail projects including the new suburban station- Digha Gaon between the Thane-Vashi Trans-harbour line and the forthcoming 6th line between Khar Road and Goregaon railway station to the nation.
The PM will also inaugurate 'Bharat Ratnam', a Mega Common Facilitation Centre for gems and jewellery at SEEPZ. This centre will use state-of-the-art machinery for 3D metal printing and will benefit India’s export sector.
He will inaugurate the New Enterprises & Services Tower (NEST)- 01 at SEEPZ- SEZ and also launch the Namo Mahila Shashaktikaran Abhiyaan. This campaign aims to encourage women in Maharashtra to develop skills, and to train and give them first-hand entrepreneurship development experience.
27th National Youth Festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 27th National Youth Festival (NYF) in Nashik which begins every year on January 12 and runs till January 16. Maharashtra is the host state of the event this year and its theme is Viksit Bharat@ 2047: युवा के लिए, युवा के द्वारा.
With this festival, the forum aims to unite youth across the nation and provide them a platform to share their experiences. Approximately, 7,500 youths have enrolled for the festival and will participate in varied events such as cultural performances, youth conventions, declamation, theme-based presentations, indigenous sports, poster making, story writing, young artist camp, food festival etc.