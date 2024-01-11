PM Modi To Visit Maharashtra On January 12; Check Full Schedule And Key Details

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the underground road tunnel connecting Eastern Freeway's Orange Gate to Marine Drive which comprises a 9.2 km tunnel. This important infrastructure project is pegged at Rs 8,700 crore. It is expected to decrease the commute time from Orange Gate to Marine Drive.

He will dedicate phase 1 of the Surya regional bulk drinking water project to the nation. The project will benefit 14 lakh people and cost around Rs 1,975 crore.

The Prime Minister will dedicate Phase 2 of the Uran-Kharkopar railway line that will run from Nerul to Kharkopar and improve Navi Mumbai’s connectivity.

He will dedicate upcoming rail projects including the new suburban station- Digha Gaon between the Thane-Vashi Trans-harbour line and the forthcoming 6th line between Khar Road and Goregaon railway station to the nation.

The PM will also inaugurate 'Bharat Ratnam', a Mega Common Facilitation Centre for gems and jewellery at SEEPZ. This centre will use state-of-the-art machinery for 3D metal printing and will benefit India’s export sector.

He will inaugurate the New Enterprises & Services Tower (NEST)- 01 at SEEPZ- SEZ and also launch the Namo Mahila Shashaktikaran Abhiyaan. This campaign aims to encourage women in Maharashtra to develop skills, and to train and give them first-hand entrepreneurship development experience.