PM Modi To Visit Johannesburg For G20 Leaders' Summit On Nov 21
The G20 summit is a three-day affair which will start on Nov. 21.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit South Africa's Johannesburg for the G20 Leaders’ Summit, scheduled from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.
(This is a developing story)
