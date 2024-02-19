PM Modi To Visit Jammu On February 20; Check Full Schedule And Key Details
PM Modi will also interact with beneficiaries of various government schemes as part of the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu’ programme.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu on February 20 to inaugurate a slew of projects and address a public rally.
At around 11:30 AM, in a public function at the Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu, PM Modi will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 30,500 crore, a PMO statement said.
The projects relate to several sectors including health, education, rail, road, aviation, petroleum, civic infrastructure, among others.
During the programme, Prime Minister Modi will distribute appointment orders to about 1500 new Government recruits of Jammu and Kashmir.
'Major Boost To Education Sector'
In a significant step towards upgrading and developing education and skilling infrastructure across the country, Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate to nation and lay the foundation stone of several projects’ worth about Rs 13,375 crore.
The projects which are dedicated to nation include permanent campus of IIT Bhilai, IIT Tirupati, IIT Jammu, IIITDM Kancheepuram; Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) - a pioneer skill training institute on advanced technologies - located at Kanpur; and two campuses of Central Sanskrit University - at Devprayag (Uttarakhand) and at Agartala (Tripura).
The statement said that PM Modi will inaugurate three new IIMs in the country viz IIM Jammu, IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Visakhapatnam. He will also inaugurate 20 new buildings for Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVs) and 13 new Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVs) buildings across the country.
PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of five Kendriya Vidyalaya campuses, one Navodaya Vidyalaya campus and five Multipurpose Hall for Navodaya Vidyalayas across the country.
AIIMS Jammu
PM Modi will inaugurate All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Vijaypur (Samba), Jammu. The institute, whose foundational stone was also laid by the Prime Minister in February 2019, is being established under the Central sector scheme Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.
Established at a cost of over 1660 crore and in an area spanning over 227 acres, the hospital is equipped with facilities like 720 beds, Medical College with 125 seats, Nursing College with 60 seats, AYUSH Block with 30 beds, residential accommodation for faculty and staff, hostel accommodation for UG and PG students, Night Shelter, Guest House, Auditorium, Shopping Complex etc.
The state-of-the-art hospital will provide high-quality patient care services in 18 Specialities and 17 Super Specialities including Cardiology, Gastro-enterology, Nephrology, Urology, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Medical Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Endocrinology, Burns & Plastic Surgery.
The Institute will have an Intensive Care Unit, Emergency & Trauma Unit, 20 Modular Operation Theatres, Diagnostic Laboratories, Blood Bank, Pharmacy etc. The Hospital will also leverage Digital Health Infrastructure to reach out to far-flung areas of the region.
New Terminal Building, Jammu Airport
Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone for a new terminal building at Jammu Airport.
To be spread over 40,000 sqm area, the new terminal building will be equipped with modern facilities catering to about 2000 passengers during peak hours. The new terminal building will be environment friendly and will be built such that it showcases local culture of the region, the PMO said.
Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several development projects worth more than Rs 3150 crore for strengthening the civic infrastructure and provisioning of public facilities across Jammu and Kashmir.