PM Modi To Visit Jammu On February 20; Check Full Schedule And Key Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu on February 20 to inaugurate a slew of projects and address a public rally.

At around 11:30 AM, in a public function at the Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu, PM Modi will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 30,500 crore, a PMO statement said.

The projects relate to several sectors including health, education, rail, road, aviation, petroleum, civic infrastructure, among others.

During the programme, Prime Minister Modi will distribute appointment orders to about 1500 new Government recruits of Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Modi will also interact with beneficiaries of various government schemes as part of the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu’ programme.