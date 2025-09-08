PM Modi To Visit Himachal, Punjab On Sept. 9 To Assess Flood Damage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on Tuesday to assess the extensive damage caused by recent flash floods and heavy rainfall. The visit was confirmed by senior BJP leader and former Himachal chief minister Jairam Thakur.

During his visit, PM Modi will review the situation firsthand and is likely to meet affected families in flood-hit districts. He will also likely hold discussions with state officials regarding relief and rehabilitation efforts.

“The Prime Minister is coming to Himachal Pradesh on Sept. 9 to take stock of the loss of life and property due to the heavy rainfall here. I will also go to Dharamshala to attend that meeting and brief him about the situation here...,” Thakur, the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, told ANI.

PM Modi is also expected to conduct an aerial survey of the flood-hit districts in Himachal Pradesh. PM Modi’s visit to the hilly state comes as Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand faced extensive damage to infrastructure, crops and livestock due to continuous heavy rainfall in the last few days.

The above normal rainfall in these Himalayan states has led to a significant surge in water levels of rivers on the plains, leading to massive floods in Punjab. Water level in Yamuna river is also hovering near the danger mark at several places in Delhi.