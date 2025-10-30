PM Modi To Visit Gujarat On Oct 30-31: Unity Day Celebrations, Project Inaugurations And More — Check Details
PM Modi in Gujarat: The Prime Minister will take part in Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations commemorating Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 150th birth anniversary.
On the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Gujarat for two days for a series of events in Ekta Nagar, Kevadia, and at the Statue of Unity.
On Thursday, Oct. 30, the Prime Minister will reach Ekta Nagar and, around 5:15 p.m., he will flag off a fleet of electric buses. At 6:30 p.m., he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various infrastructure and development projects worth over Rs 1,140 crore.
Among the projects to be inaugurated are Birsa Munda Tribal University in Rajpipla, hospitality district (Phase-1) at Garudeshwar, Vaman Vriksha Vatika, Satpuda protection wall, e-bus charging depot and 25 electric buses, Narmada Ghat extension, Kaushalya Path, walkway from Ekta Dwar to Shreshtha Bharat Bhavan (Phase-2), smart bus stops (Phase-2), dam replica fountain and GSEC quarters, among others.
PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for new projects, including the Museum of Royal Kingdoms of India, Veer Balak Udyan, sports complex, rain forest project, jetty development near Shoolpaneshwar Ghat and travelators at the Statue of Unity.
As part of the programme, he will release a special commemorative coin of Rs 150 denomination and a stamp to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Celebrations On Oct. 31
The following day, on Oct. 31, PM Modi will offer floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity around 8 a.m. The ceremony will be followed by the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations, which will commemorate Sardar Patel’s 150th birth anniversary.
The Prime Minister will administer the Ekta Diwas pledge and witness the Ekta Diwas Parade, featuring contingents from the BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP and SSB, alongside various state police forces.
The highlight of this year’s parade includes a BSF marching contingent featuring Indian dog breeds such as Rampur hounds and Mudhol hounds, the Gujarat Police’s horse contingent, Assam Police’s motorcycle daredevil show and the BSF’s camel contingent and camel mounted band.
The event will also honour five Shaurya Chakra awardees from the CRPF and 16 gallantry medal recipients from the BSF for their courage during anti-Naxal operations in Jharkhand and counter-terror missions in Jammu and Kashmir. BSF personnel who displayed valour during Operation Sindoor will also be recognised.
This year’s Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade will feature 10 tableaux from NSG, NDRF, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Manipur, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand and Puducherry, centred around the theme of ‘Unity in Diversity’. A cultural performance by 900 artistes will showcase classical dance forms reflecting India’s cultural richness.
Interaction With Officer Trainees
Around 10:45 a.m. on Oct. 31, PM Modi will interact with officer trainees of the 100th Common Foundation Course during the culmination of 'Aarambh 7.0'. The seventh edition of 'Aarambh' is based on the theme of 'Reimagining Governance'.
The 100th Foundation Course comprises 660 officer trainees from 16 civil services of India and three from Bhutan, who are undergoing their training at the Statue of Unity complex in Ekta Nagar.