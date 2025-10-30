PM Modi To Visit Gujarat On Oct 30-31: Unity Day Celebrations, Project Inaugurations And More — Check Details

On the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Gujarat for two days for a series of events in Ekta Nagar, Kevadia, and at the Statue of Unity.

On Thursday, Oct. 30, the Prime Minister will reach Ekta Nagar and, around 5:15 p.m., he will flag off a fleet of electric buses. At 6:30 p.m., he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various infrastructure and development projects worth over Rs 1,140 crore.

Among the projects to be inaugurated are Birsa Munda Tribal University in Rajpipla, hospitality district (Phase-1) at Garudeshwar, Vaman Vriksha Vatika, Satpuda protection wall, e-bus charging depot and 25 electric buses, Narmada Ghat extension, Kaushalya Path, walkway from Ekta Dwar to Shreshtha Bharat Bhavan (Phase-2), smart bus stops (Phase-2), dam replica fountain and GSEC quarters, among others.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for new projects, including the Museum of Royal Kingdoms of India, Veer Balak Udyan, sports complex, rain forest project, jetty development near Shoolpaneshwar Ghat and travelators at the Statue of Unity.

As part of the programme, he will release a special commemorative coin of Rs 150 denomination and a stamp to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.