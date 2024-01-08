PM Modi To Visit Gujarat From January 8-10; Check Full Schedule And Key Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a visit to his home state of Gujarat from January 8-10.

On Tuesday, at around 9:30 AM, PM Modi will arrive at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, where he will hold bilateral meetings with World Leaders, followed by a meeting with CEOs of top global corporations, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

At around 3 PM, he will inaugurate Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show.

On January 10, at around 9:45 AM, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 at Mahatma Mandir. Thereafter, he will hold a meeting with CEOs of top global corporations.