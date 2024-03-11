PM Modi To Visit Gujarat And Rajasthan On March 12; Check Full Schedule And Key Details
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat and Rajasthan on March 12, where he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of various developmental projects worth over Rs 85,000.
According to a PMO release, PM Modi will reach Ahmedabad at 9:15 am on Tuesday. He will visit DFC’s (Dedicated Freight Corridors) Operation Control Centre in Ahmedabad to lay the foundation stone and dedicate a slew of railway projects worth over Rs 85,000 crores.
Thereafter, at around 10 am, Prime Minister Modi will visit Sabarmati Ashram where he will inaugurate Kochrab Ashram and launch the Master plan of Gandhi Ashram Memorial.
At around 1:45 pm, PM Modi will witness ‘Bharat Shakti’ - a synergised demonstration of indigenous defence capabilities in the form of a Tri-Services Live Fire and Manoeuvre Exercise in Pokhran, Rajasthan.
PM Modi In Ahmedabad
In Ahmedabad, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Railway Workshops, Loco Sheds, Pit lines/ Coaching Depots; Phaltan – Baramati New line; Electric Traction System upgradation work and dedicate to the Nation two new sections of Dedicated Freight Corridor between New Khurja to Sahnewal (401 Rkm) section of Eastern DFC and New Makarpura to New Gholvad section (244 Rkm) of Western DFC; Western DFC’s Operation Control Center (OCC), Ahmedabad.
Prime Minister will also flag off ten new Vande Bharat trains between Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam, Mysuru- Dr. MGR Central (Chennai), Patna- Lucknow, New Jalpaiguri-Patna, Puri-Visakhapatnam, Lucknow - Dehradun, Kalaburagi – Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru, Ranchi-Varanasi, Khajuraho- Delhi (Nizamuddin).
PM Modi will also flag off the extension of four Vande Bharat trains. He will also flag off freight trains on Dedicated Freight Corridor from various locations - New Khurja Jn., Sahnewal, New Rewari, New Kishangarh, New Gholvad, and New Makarpura.
The Prime Minister will dedicate more than 1500 One Station One Product Stalls to the nation spread across the country. These stalls will promote local products and generate income for local artisans and businesses.
PM Modi In Sabarmati
The redeveloped Kochrab Ashram to be inaugurated by PM Modi is the first Ashram established by Mahatma Gandhi after coming to India from South Africa in 1915. It is still preserved as a memorial and tourist space by Gujarat Vidyapeeth.
"It has been the constant endeavour of the Prime Minister to uphold and cherish the ideals which Mahatma Gandhi stood for and also develop avenues which showcase his ideals and bring him closer to the people," the PMO release said.
The Gandhi Ashram Memorial Project will help revitalise Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings and philosophy for present and future generations. Under this Masterplan, the existing five-acre area of the Ashram will be expanded to 55 acres. 36 existing buildings shall undergo restoration, out of which, 20 buildings including ‘Hriday Kunj’, which served as Gandhi 's residence, will be conserved, 13 will undergo restoration, and 3 will be reproduced.
The masterplan includes new buildings to house administration facilities, visitor facilities like an orientation centre, interactive workshops on charkha spinning, handmade paper, cotton weaving and leatherwork and public utilities. The buildings will house interactive exhibits and activities to showcase aspects of Gandhiji’s life as well as the legacy of the Ashram.
The Masterplan also envisages the creation of a library and archives building to preserve, protect and disseminate Gandhiji’s ideas. It will also create facilities for visiting scholars to use the Ashram’s library and archives. The project will also enable the creation of an interpretation centre that can guide visitors with different expectations and in multiple languages, making their experience culturally and intellectually more stimulating and enriching.
PM Modi In Rajasthan
The exercise ‘Bharat Shakti’ will have on display an array of indigenous weapon systems and platforms as a demonstration of the prowess of the country, premised on the nation’s Aatmanirbharata initiative.
It will simulate realistic, synergised, multi-domain operations displaying integrated operational capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces to counter threats across land, air, sea, cyber, and space domains.
Key Equipment and Weapons Systems participating in the exercise include T-90 (IM) Tanks, Dhanush and Sarang Gun Systems, Akash Weapons System, Logistics Drones, Robotic Mules, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and an array of unmanned aerial vehicles among others, from Indian Army showcasing the advanced ground warfare and aerial surveillance capabilities.
Indian Navy will be showcasing Naval Anti-Ship Missiles, Autonomous Cargo Carrying Aerial Vehicles, and Expendable Aerial Targets, highlighting maritime strength and technological sophistication.
Indian Air Force will be deploying the indigenously developed Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, Light Utility Helicopters, and Advanced Light Helicopters, demonstrating air superiority and versatility in air operations.