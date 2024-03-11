PM Modi To Visit Gujarat And Rajasthan On March 12; Check Full Schedule And Key Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat and Rajasthan on March 12, where he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of various developmental projects worth over Rs 85,000.

According to a PMO release, PM Modi will reach Ahmedabad at 9:15 am on Tuesday. He will visit DFC’s (Dedicated Freight Corridors) Operation Control Centre in Ahmedabad to lay the foundation stone and dedicate a slew of railway projects worth over Rs 85,000 crores.

Thereafter, at around 10 am, Prime Minister Modi will visit Sabarmati Ashram where he will inaugurate Kochrab Ashram and launch the Master plan of Gandhi Ashram Memorial.

At around 1:45 pm, PM Modi will witness ‘Bharat Shakti’ - a synergised demonstration of indigenous defence capabilities in the form of a Tri-Services Live Fire and Manoeuvre Exercise in Pokhran, Rajasthan.