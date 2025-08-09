PM Modi To Visit Bengaluru On Sunday To Launch Vande Bharat Express, Yellow Line Metro

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Bengaluru on Sunday to inaugurate the much-awaited Yellow Line of Bangalore Metro, and the Vande Bharat Express train between Bengaluru and Belagavi.

As per the itinerary shared by the Chief Minister's Office, Modi will participate in three events during his nearly four-hour visit to the city.

On landing at the HAL Airport here at 10.30 am, the Prime Minister will travel by helicopter and road to the KSR Bengaluru railway station, where he will flag off Vande Bharat Express trains between KSR Bengaluru-Belagavi.

He will also virtually flag off two more Vande Bharat Express trains between Amritsar-Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katri, and Ajni (Nagpur)-Pune. Modi will then travel by road to the RV Road (Ragigudda) metro station on the Yellow Line.