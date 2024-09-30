PM Modi To Unveil Sanitation Projects Worth Over Rs 9,600 Crore For Swachh Bharat Mission

"Marking the completion of 10 years of the launch of one of the most significant mass movements for cleanliness -- the Swachh Bharat Mission -- Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will participate in Swachh Bharat Diwas 2024 programme on the occasion of 155th Gandhi Jayanti on 2nd October at around 10 AM in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi," a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.