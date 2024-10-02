PM Modi To Unveil Rs 83,000-Crore Projects In Jharkhand, Address BJP Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil development projects worth over Rs 83,300 crore from Jharkhand on Wednesday.

This will be Modi's second visit in about a fortnight to Jharkhand where elections would be due later this year.

"At around 2 p.m., he will lay the foundation stone, launch and inaugurate various projects worth over Rs 83,300 crore in Hazaribag," said a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.