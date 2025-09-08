Explained: 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' — All About PM Modi's Healthcare Initiative

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ (‘Healthy Woman, Empowered Family Campaign’) on Sept. 17, coinciding with his birthday. This year, PM Modi will celebrate his 75th birthday.

The campaign aims to enhance healthcare for women and children by providing improved access and quality of services. The initiative has also been designed to raise healthcare awareness nationwide, especially in rural areas.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday shared the details of the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan in post on X. The government will be organising 75,000 health camps across India, as part of the campaign.

These camps will take place at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Community Health Centres (CHCs), and other healthcare facilities. The doctors will provide services that meet the specific health needs of women and children. This aligns with the government’s vision of inclusive healthcare for all, Nadda said.

“The objective of this campaign is to strengthen healthcare services for women and children, ensuring better access, quality care, and awareness. Under this campaign, 75,000 health camps will be organised across the country at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Community Health Centres (CHCs) and other healthcare institutions,” the Union Minister said.