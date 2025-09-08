Business NewsNationalExplained: 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' — All About PM Modi's Healthcare Initiative
Explained: 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' — All About PM Modi's Healthcare Initiative

The government will be organising 75,000 health camps across India, as part of the campaign.

08 Sep 2025, 06:04 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The initiative will be launched on the 75th birthday of PM Modi. (Source: Official PMO India Account)</p></div>
The initiative will be launched on the 75th birthday of PM Modi. (Source: Official PMO India Account)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ (‘Healthy Woman, Empowered Family Campaign’) on Sept. 17, coinciding with his birthday. This year, PM Modi will celebrate his 75th birthday.

The campaign aims to enhance healthcare for women and children by providing improved access and quality of services.  The initiative has also been designed to raise healthcare awareness nationwide, especially in rural areas.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday shared the details of the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan in post on X. The government will be organising 75,000 health camps across India, as part of the campaign.  

These camps will take place at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Community Health Centres (CHCs), and other healthcare facilities. The doctors will provide services that meet the specific health needs of women and children. This aligns with the government’s vision of inclusive healthcare for all, Nadda said.

“The objective of this campaign is to strengthen healthcare services for women and children, ensuring better access, quality care, and awareness. Under this campaign, 75,000 health camps will be organised across the country at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Community Health Centres (CHCs) and other healthcare institutions,” the Union Minister said.

The campaign will also celebrate ‘Poshan Maah’ or ‘nutrition month’ in all Anganwadis. This initiative will promote nutrition, health awareness and overall well-being among children and women. These steps will help build healthy families and empowered communities, the health minister added.

“These efforts will take significant steps toward building healthy families and empowered communities. I urge all private hospitals and partners associated with the healthcare sector to come forward and become an integral part of this public participation campaign,” the minister urged the stakeholders.

Key Features Of Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan

The campaign will be launched from Sept. 17 to Oct. 2. As part of this initiative, 75,000 camps will be organised across India. All women and children are encouraged to visit these camps and avail a wide range of healthcare facilities.

The government has called on private hospitals and healthcare partners to join this public participation campaign. This campaign reflects the spirit of ‘India First’, according to Nadda.

“Inspired by the spirit of ‘India First,’ let us all unite to further strengthen our collective efforts for the development of a developed India,” the Health Minister said.

Where To Visit For Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan

These camps will be organised at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Community Health Centres and other healthcare facilities. The government has urged private stakeholders to also participate in this movement. Hence, private healthcare facilities are also likely to host these camps.

