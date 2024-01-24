PM Modi To Launch Rs 19,100-Crore Development Projects In UP’s Bulandshahr

Among other projects Modi will inaugurate include Indian Oil's Tundla-Gawaria pipeline and an 'integrated industrial township at Greater Noida' (IITGN), which has been developed in line with the prime minister’s vision of integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects under PM-GatiShakti.

Built at a cost of Rs 1,714 crore, the project is spread over 747 acres and is located near the intersection of eastern and western dedicated freight corridors with Eastern Peripheral Expressway to the south and the Delhi-Howrah broad gauge railway line to the east.