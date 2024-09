PM Modi To Launch Rs 12,460 Crore Worth Projects In Jharkhand, Odisha, Gujarat

Further, Modi will also flag off India's first Vande Metro from Bhuj to Ahmedabad and several Vande Bharat trains on the Nagpur-Secunderabad, Kolhapur-Pune, Agra Cantt-Banaras, Durg-Visakhapatnam and Pune-Hubballi routes, and the first 20-coach Vande Bharat train from Varanasi to Delhi.