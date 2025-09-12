PM Modi To Launch Projects Worth Rs 8,500 Crore In Manipur On Sept. 13

The Prime Minister is expected to launch or inaugurate infrastructure and welfare projects valued at nearly Rs 8,500 crore. According to reports, these include initiatives worth over Rs 7,300 crore in Churachandpur and projects worth Rs 1,200 crore in Imphal’s Kangla. The projects reportedly include a working women’s hostel, a super-speciality healthcare facility covering five hill districts, the Manipur Infotech Development Project to create jobs for youth and new Eklavya model residential schools for tribal students. The PM-DevINE programme is also likely to feature in the announcements.

Billboards across Imphal bearing the slogan 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Manipur' signal the government’s intent to project development as a unifying theme.