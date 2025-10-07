PM Modi To Launch 'Mumbai One' On October 8 — All About Integrated Common Mobility App

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Maharashtra on Oct. 8 and 9 during which he is slated to inaugurate several key projects as well as meet UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

A key highlight of the PM's state visit will be the launch of Mumbai One app, a common mobility app for various transport operators. It will integrate the services of 11 transport operators, including metro, monorail, suburban railways and various city bus services.

Through this app, commuters can plan trips, check real-time schedules, and buy tickets on one platform. The app aims to simplify daily travel in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Users will also be able to switch between different modes of transport with ease. This project is aimed at reducing waiting times and improving efficiency.

The Mumbai One app is designed to support smart mobility and digital payments.