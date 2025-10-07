PM Modi To Launch 'Mumbai One' On October 8 — All About Integrated Common Mobility App
Mumbai One App Launch: The app aims to simplify daily travel in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Maharashtra on Oct. 8 and 9 during which he is slated to inaugurate several key projects as well as meet UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
A key highlight of the PM's state visit will be the launch of Mumbai One app, a common mobility app for various transport operators. It will integrate the services of 11 transport operators, including metro, monorail, suburban railways and various city bus services.
Through this app, commuters can plan trips, check real-time schedules, and buy tickets on one platform. The app aims to simplify daily travel in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Users will also be able to switch between different modes of transport with ease. This project is aimed at reducing waiting times and improving efficiency.
The Mumbai One app is designed to support smart mobility and digital payments.
Transport Operators Included In Mumbai One App
The operators include Mumbai Metro Line 2A & 7, Mumbai Metro Line 3, Mumbai Metro Line 1, Mumbai Monorail, Navi Mumbai Metro, Mumbai Suburban Railway, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), Thane Municipal Transport, Mira Bhayander Municipal Transport, Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Transport and Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport.
"Mumbai One App offers commuters a range of benefits, including integrated mobile ticketing across multiple public transport operators, elimination of queueing by promoting digital transactions, and seamless multimodal connectivity through a single dynamic ticket for trips involving multiple transport modes," the Prime Minister’s Office said in a press release on Tuesday.
Mumbai One App Features
The app offers a range of commuter-friendly features to improve daily travel, including real-time updates on delays, estimated arrival times and alternative routes. Users can access map-based information about nearby stations, key attractions and important landmarks.
There is also an in-built SOS feature that enhances safety, allowing quick help during emergencies. The app supports digital payments and unified ticketing across multiple transport modes.