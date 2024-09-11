PM Modi To Inaugurate Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar Metro Extension On Sept. 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the much-awaited metro rail extension from Ahmedabad to Gandhinagar on Sept. 16, improving connectivity between the two cities, during his Gujarat visit.

The PM will be on a two-day visit to his home state from Sept.15 and among several programmes, he will be inaugurating the Ahmedabad metro extension Phase 2, a Gujarat government release said.

This will be Modi's first visit to Gujarat after assuming office for a third term on June 9.

Part one of Phase 2 spans up to 21 kilometres, covering a total of eight new metro stations initially and providing seamless and efficient transportation services to both residential and commercial areas, said the release.

Part two of Phase 1, which is still under construction, will connect Sector 1 in Gandhinagar to Mahatma Mandir, a locality in the state capital which houses a mega convention and exhibition centre.

The project, developed by the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation in collaboration with the state government and the Centre, will further expand the metro network, linking key locations between Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar like Gujarat National Law University, Pandit Deendayal Energy University, GIFT City, Raysan, Randesan, Dholakuva, Infocity and Sector 1, said the release.

This new phase, stretching from Motera to Gandhinagar's Sector 1, will connect crucial hubs such as GIFT City, facilitating easy access for professionals, students, and tourists.

The total project cost for Phase 2 metro stands at Rs 5,384 crore with funding secured through loans from international financial institutions like AFD (France) and KfW (Germany), said the release.

The extended metro route dramatically reduces the travel time between Ahmedabad, Gujarat's commercial hub, and state capital Gandhinagar, located nearly 25km apart. For instance, commuters can now travel between APMC and GIFT City in under an hour, at a cost of around Rs 35, said the release.

"The Ahmedabad Metro Rail Extension represents a significant milestone in Gujarat's path of development. By improving connectivity between Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, it provides a more sustainable, affordable, and convenient travel option for all," it added.