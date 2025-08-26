Business NewsNationalPM Modi To Hold Bilateral Meetings With SCO Countries: MEA On China Visit
ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi To Hold Bilateral Meetings With SCO Countries: MEA On China Visit

PM Modi will travel to China for a visit on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 to attend the SCO summit, after a gap of more than seven years.

26 Aug 2025, 02:08 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping (Image: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping (Image: NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold bilateral meetings with member countries at the sidelines of the hanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit 2025 in Tianjin, China later this week.

After a gap of seven years, PM Modi will travel to China for a visit on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 to attend the SCO summit. Relations have warmed between the two countries as they both face unilateral tariffs from the US.

Before that, the PM will visit Japan from Aug. 29 to 30 to participate in the 15th India-Japan annual summit. "Modi's visit to Japan will consolidate our friendship and open fresh avenues for cooperation," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said in a briefing.

ALSO READ

Modi To Visit Japan, China From Aug. 29 To Sept 1
Opinion
Modi To Visit Japan, China From Aug. 29 To Sept 1
Read More

Modi's China Visit

Prime Minister Modi is set to hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO summit. Modi last visited China in June 2018 to attend the SCO summit. The Chinese president visited India in October 2019 for the second 'informal summit'.

Modi's trip to China comes against the backdrop of a downturn in India-US ties after US President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50%, including 25% additional duties for New Delhi's purchase of Russian crude oil. The levies will kick in on Wednesday.

"The security of the region, remains SCO members priority," said Tanmay Lal, Secretary (West) during the MEA briefing.

ALSO READ

Mending Ties? A Timeline Of India-China Relations Over The Last Year
Opinion
Mending Ties? A Timeline Of India-China Relations Over The Last Year
Read More

India-Japan: Defence, Space In Forefront

Modi will meet his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba during his Tokyo visit. The two leaders will review the special strategic and global partnership between India and Japan, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said during the briefing.

Misri highlighted that both the sides will review a host of issues, operational engagement, but defence equipment and technology collaboration will be in focus.

"The Indian Navy and the Japanese Martime Self Defence Force are exploring possible cooperation in the area of ship maintenance. There are discussions going on between DRDO and ATLA on number of other issues," he added.

Misri highlighted, that ISRO and the Japanese Space Agency are working on LUPEX-Luner Polar exploration. "It opens an avenue for Indian space startups," he said.

ALSO READ

Nepal's Claim On Lipulekh Neither Justified Nor Based On Historical Facts: MEA
Opinion
Nepal's Claim On Lipulekh Neither Justified Nor Based On Historical Facts: MEA
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT