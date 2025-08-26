PM Modi To Hold Bilateral Meetings With SCO Countries: MEA On China Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold bilateral meetings with member countries at the sidelines of the hanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit 2025 in Tianjin, China later this week.

After a gap of seven years, PM Modi will travel to China for a visit on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 to attend the SCO summit. Relations have warmed between the two countries as they both face unilateral tariffs from the US.

Before that, the PM will visit Japan from Aug. 29 to 30 to participate in the 15th India-Japan annual summit. "Modi's visit to Japan will consolidate our friendship and open fresh avenues for cooperation," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said in a briefing.