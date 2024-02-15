PM Modi To Dedicate NTPC's 300 MW Nokhra Solar Project To Nation On Friday

Once commissioned, the project is expected to generate 730 million units (MU) green energy per year. This project, NTPC said, will not only light up over 1.3 lakh households, but will also help restricting 6 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) emission every year.

Overall, the project is expected to offset Co2 emissions to the tune of 15 million tonnes in a span of 25 years.