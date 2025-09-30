PM Modi To Be Chief Guest At RSS Centenary Celebration Event On Oct 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in New Delhi on Wednesday. The event will be held at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in the national capital.

Modi will release a specially designed commemorative postage stamp and coin highlighting the RSS' contributions to the nation and will also address the gathering, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

The RSS was founded in 1925 in Maharashtra's Nagpur by Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar as a volunteer-based organisation.

Modi has been an RSS pracharak in the past and has occasionally praised the organisation during his tenure as PM.