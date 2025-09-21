PM Modi To Address The Nation Today At 5 PM

With the rollout of what officials describe as GST 2.0 reforms scheduled for tomorrow, tax changes are widely seen as a likely focus. The Goods and Services Tax is now charged in four categories of 5%, 12%, 18% and 28%. Under the new structure, these will be merged into two main rates of 5% and 18% for most items, while luxury products will be taxed at 40%.

Other possible themes include the United States’ curbs on H1-B visa holders, affecting Indian technology workers, and tariff frictions between New Delhi and Washington.

The Prime Minister’s most recent national address was on May 12, 2025, when he spoke about Operation Sindoor—India’s counterstrike after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Since taking office in 2014, Modi has used national addresses to announce major policy decisions. On November 8, 2016, he declared the withdrawal of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. On March 12, 2019, he spoke to the country following the Balakot airstrikes after the Pulwama attack. He announced a nationwide lockdown on March 24, 2020, to contain Covid-19, later extending it on April 14 before easing restrictions in May.

Modi has also recently pressed for self-reliance, calling dependence on other nations India’s biggest challenge. Speaking at the “Samudra se Samruddhi” event on Saturday, where he inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects worth Rs 34,200 crore, he urged domestic production of items ranging from semiconductor chips to ships. “All of India’s problems have one solution, and that is self-reliance,” he said.