PM Modi, Spain PM Sanchez Inaugurate C–295 Aircraft Manufacturing Plant In Vadodara

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spain Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez inaugurated Tata Aircraft Complex on Wednesday. Tata Aircraft Complex will be dedicated to the manufacturing of C-295 military transport aircraft, the Government of India said in a press release on Monday.

Modi and Sanchez inaugurated Tata Aircraft Complex situated at Tata Advanced Systems Ltd.'s Vadodara campus. It's the first private–sector final assembly line for military aircraft in the country. This marks a 'historic' step in making India self–reliant in defence sector, the release said.

Out of total 56 C–295 aircraft required by Indian Airforce, Airbus, Spain will deliver 16, and rest 40 will be manufactured in India by Tata Aircraft Complex under this joint collaboration.

"The introduction of these versatile aircraft will bolster national security and enhance the IAF's operational readiness for years to come," the press release said.

The initiative intends to ensure every step of manufacturing of C–295 aircraft is anchored in India, with over 18,000 homegrown parts contributing to the project. It puts forward India's talent and available resources in terms of engineering excellence, the press release said.

The step also marks the Government of India's promise to establish the country as a prominent player in the international defence sector, it said.