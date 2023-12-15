PM Modi Received Highest National Awards Of 14 Countries Since 2014; Here's The Full List
Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, replying to a question, also referred to PM Modi receiving the highest environmental award of the United Nations in 2018.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been honoured with the highest national awards of 14 countries since 2014 in recognition of his leadership at bilateral, regional, and global levels, the government said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
"Since 2014, the prime minister of India has received the highest national awards of 14 countries and the highest environmental award of the UN," he said, according to PTI.
"Conferring the highest awards on the prime minister of India is a clear recognition of his statesmanship and leadership at bilateral, regional and global levels," the minister said.
"It also reflects a recognition of India under the PM's leadership, including in giving voice to the Global South on the world stage, and approaching issues confronted by humanity through dialogue and diplomacy," he added.
The minister listed several notable awards conferred on PM Modi which included:
List Of Awards Received By PM Modi
The State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan by Afghanistan in 2016
The King Abdulaziz Sash Award by Saudi Arabia in 2016
The Grand Collar of the State of Palestine by Palestine in February 2018
The UN Champion of the Earth Award by the UN in October 2018
The Order of Zayed by UAE in April 2019
The Order of St Andrew by Russia in April 2019
The Order of the Distinguished Rule of Izzuddin from the Maldives in June 2019
The King Hamad Order of the Renaissance by Bahrain in August 2019
The Legion of Merit by the United States in December 2020
The Order of the Dragon King by Bhutan in December 2021
The Order of Fiji by Fiji in May 2023
The order of Logohu by Papua New Guinea in May 2023
The Ebakl Award by Republic of Palau in May 2023.
The Order of the Nile by Egypt in June 2023
(With PTI inputs)