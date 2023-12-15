PM Modi Received Highest National Awards Of 14 Countries Since 2014; Here's The Full List

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been honoured with the highest national awards of 14 countries since 2014 in recognition of his leadership at bilateral, regional, and global levels, the government said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, replying to a question, also referred to PM Modi receiving the highest environmental award of the United Nations in 2018.

"Since 2014, the prime minister of India has received the highest national awards of 14 countries and the highest environmental award of the UN," he said, according to PTI.

"Conferring the highest awards on the prime minister of India is a clear recognition of his statesmanship and leadership at bilateral, regional and global levels," the minister said.

"It also reflects a recognition of India under the PM's leadership, including in giving voice to the Global South on the world stage, and approaching issues confronted by humanity through dialogue and diplomacy," he added.

The minister listed several notable awards conferred on PM Modi which included: