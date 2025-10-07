PM Modi Recalls Becoming Gujarat CM 25 Years Ago, Shares Mother's Words Of Wisdom
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reminisced about the day he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for the first time in 2001. In a series of posts on X, the Prime Minister shared memories of his early days as Chief Minister and his mother’s words of advice before he assumed office.
"On this day in 2001, I took oath as Gujarat’s Chief Minister for the first time. Thanks to the continuous blessings of my fellow Indians, I am entering my 25th year of serving as the head of a government. My gratitude to the people of India. Through all these years, it has been my constant endeavour to improve the lives of our people and contribute to the progress of this great nation that has nurtured us all," he wrote.
Reflecting on his appointment, Modi said, "It was in very testing circumstances that my party entrusted me with the responsibility of being Gujarat CM. The state was suffering due to a massive earthquake in the same year. The preceding years had witnessed a super cyclone, successive droughts and political instability. Those challenges strengthened my resolve to serve people and rebuild Gujarat with renewed vigour and hope."
On this day in 2001, I took oath as Gujaratâs Chief Minister for the first time. Thanks to the continuous blessings of my fellow Indians, I am entering my 25th year of serving as the head of a Government. My gratitude to the people of India. Through all these years, it has beenâ¦ pic.twitter.com/21qoOAEC3E— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2025
Recalling his mother’s words on the day he took oath, Modi shared, "I remember my mother telling me — I do not have much understanding of your work, but I only seek two things: first, that you will always work for the poor, and second, that you will never take a bribe. I also told people that whatever I do will be with the best intent and inspired by the vision to serve the very last person in the queue."
Modi said that the journey over the past 25 years has been filled with experiences and collective achievements. "Together, we have made remarkable strides. I still recall that when I took over as CM, it was believed that Gujarat could never rise again. Common citizens, including farmers, complained about a lack of power and water. Agriculture was in the doldrums, and industrial growth was stagnant. From there, we all worked collectively to make Gujarat a powerhouse of good governance," he added.
“Gujarat, once a drought-prone state, became a top-performing state in agriculture. The culture of trading expanded into robust industrial and manufacturing capacities. Regular curfews became a thing of the past. Social and physical infrastructure received a boost. It was very satisfying to be able to work with the people to achieve these outcomes,” he said.
Modi also recalled being named the BJP’s prime ministerial candidate in 2013, noting that India was then facing a “crisis of trust and governance.”
"In 2013, I was given the responsibility of being the Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Those days, the nation was witnessing a crisis of trust and governance. The then UPA government was synonymous with the worst form of corruption, cronyism and policy paralysis. India was seen as a weak link in the global order. But the wisdom of the people of India gave our alliance a thumping majority and also ensured that our party got an absolute majority — a first after three long decades," he wrote.
Reflecting on his tenure as Prime Minister, Modi said, "Over the last 11 years, We The People of India have worked together and achieved many transformations. Our path-breaking efforts have empowered people from all across India, especially our Nari Shakti, Yuva Shakti and hardworking Annadatas. Over 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty. India is seen as a bright spot among major global economies. We are home to one of the largest healthcare and social security schemes in the world. Our farmers are innovating and ensuring that our nation is self-reliant. We have undertaken extensive reforms, and the popular sentiment is to make India Aatmanirbhar across all sectors — reflecting in the clarion call of ‘Garv Se Kaho, Yeh Swadeshi Hai.’"
Expressing gratitude, Modi added, "I once again thank the people of India for their continuous trust and affection. To serve our beloved nation is the highest honour — a duty that fills me with gratitude and purpose. With the values of our Constitution as my constant guide, I will work even harder in the times to come to realise our collective dream of a Viksit Bharat."