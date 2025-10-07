PM Modi Recalls Becoming Gujarat CM 25 Years Ago, Shares Mother's Words Of Wisdom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reminisced about the day he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for the first time in 2001. In a series of posts on X, the Prime Minister shared memories of his early days as Chief Minister and his mother’s words of advice before he assumed office.

"On this day in 2001, I took oath as Gujarat’s Chief Minister for the first time. Thanks to the continuous blessings of my fellow Indians, I am entering my 25th year of serving as the head of a government. My gratitude to the people of India. Through all these years, it has been my constant endeavour to improve the lives of our people and contribute to the progress of this great nation that has nurtured us all," he wrote.

Reflecting on his appointment, Modi said, "It was in very testing circumstances that my party entrusted me with the responsibility of being Gujarat CM. The state was suffering due to a massive earthquake in the same year. The preceding years had witnessed a super cyclone, successive droughts and political instability. Those challenges strengthened my resolve to serve people and rebuild Gujarat with renewed vigour and hope."