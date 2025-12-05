PM Modi-Putin Press Meet: India, Russia Agree To Turbocharge Economic Ties By 2030, Push For FTA

"Over the past eight decades, the world has witnessed numerous ups and downs. Humanity has had to pass through many challenges and crises. And amidst all this, the India-Russia friendship has remained steadfast like a pole star," Modi said in his media statement.

"We welcome all efforts being made for a peaceful and lasting resolution of this matter. India has always been ready to contribute its part and will remain so in the future," he said, as reported by PTI.

On threat of terrorism, Modi said India and Russia have long been standing shoulder-to-shoulder in the fight against the menace.

"Whether it is the terrorist attack in Pahalgam or the cowardly assault on the Crocus City Hall, the root of all these incidents is the same," he said. India's unwavering belief is that terrorism is a direct assault on the values of humanity and that global unity against it is our greatest strength, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, had laid the red carpet in New Delhi for Russian President Vladimir Putin's first visit to India in four years. The two countries seek to bolster ties under the cloud of a hostile Trump administration.