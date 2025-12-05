PM Modi-Putin Press Meet: India, Russia Agree To Turbocharge Economic Ties By 2030, Push For FTA
Both sides are working towards the early conclusion of a Free Trade Agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union.
India and Russia have agreed on an Economic Cooperation Programme for 2030, with both sides working towards the early conclusion of a Free Trade Agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union.
According to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the two countries will collaborate on urea production and strengthen cooperation in shipbuilding, while also moving forward on key connectivity projects including the International North-South Transport Corridor or the INSTC, the Northern Sea Route, and the Chennai–Vladivostok Corridor.
Plans include training Indian seafarers for polar waters and continuing the partnership in civil nuclear energy and shipbuilding. Additionally, India and Russia will work together on critical minerals to build diversified supply chains.
"Over the past eight decades, the world has witnessed numerous ups and downs. Humanity has had to pass through many challenges and crises. And amidst all this, the India-Russia friendship has remained steadfast like a pole star," Modi said in his media statement.
"We welcome all efforts being made for a peaceful and lasting resolution of this matter. India has always been ready to contribute its part and will remain so in the future," he said, as reported by PTI.
On threat of terrorism, Modi said India and Russia have long been standing shoulder-to-shoulder in the fight against the menace.
"Whether it is the terrorist attack in Pahalgam or the cowardly assault on the Crocus City Hall, the root of all these incidents is the same," he said. India's unwavering belief is that terrorism is a direct assault on the values of humanity and that global unity against it is our greatest strength, he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, had laid the red carpet in New Delhi for Russian President Vladimir Putin's first visit to India in four years. The two countries seek to bolster ties under the cloud of a hostile Trump administration.