India's Green Quest: PM Modi Praises Made-In-India 'e-VITARA' Which Will Export To Over 100 Nations

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the next phase of India’s battery ecosystem with the start of local production of hybrid battery electrodes at TDS Lithium-Ion Battery plant in Gujarat. The plant, a joint venture of Toshiba, Denso and Suzuki, will boost domestic manufacturing and clean energy innovation. This development ensures that more than 80% of the battery value will now be manufactured within India.

In a boost to the power sector in the state, Modi is also scheduled to inaugurate power distribution projects in Ahmedabad, Mehsana and Gandhinagar under Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Limited (UGVCL), aimed at reducing losses, modernising the network and strengthening infrastructure under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme.

The projects, worth over Rs 1,000 crore, will reduce power breakdowns and outages during adverse weather, improve public safety, transformer protection and reliability of the electricity supply network.