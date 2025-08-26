India's Green Quest: PM Modi Praises Made-In-India 'e-VITARA' Which Will Export To Over 100 Nations
With this milestone, India will now serve as Suzuki’s global manufacturing hub for electric vehicles.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised Suzuki's e-Vitara, a made-in-India battery electric vehicle, marking the production of hybrid battery electrodes in the nation.
In a social media post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted and said "Today is a special day in India’s quest for self-reliance and being a hub for green mobility. At the programme in Hansalpur, e-VITARA will be flagged off. This Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) is made in India and will be exported to over a hundred nations. In a big boost to our battery ecosystem, production of hybrid battery electrodes will also commence at a plant in Gujarat."
Today is a special day in Indiaâs quest for self-reliance and being a hub for green mobility. At the programme in Hansalpur, e-VITARA will be flagged off. This Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) is made in India and will be exported to over a hundred nations. In a big boost to ourâ¦— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2025
The Prime Minister is in Gujarat for a two-day visit and is closing his home state visit by inaugurating the Suzuki Motor plant in Hansalpur involved in localised production of hybrid battery electrodes and flag-off the vehicle.
The car will be exported to more than one hundred countries, including advanced markets such as Europe and Japan. With this milestone, India will now serve as Suzuki’s global manufacturing hub for electric vehicles.
ALSO READ
'No Matter How Much Pressure...': PM Modi Vows To Safeguard Farmers' Interest Amid Looming Tariffs
The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the next phase of India’s battery ecosystem with the start of local production of hybrid battery electrodes at TDS Lithium-Ion Battery plant in Gujarat. The plant, a joint venture of Toshiba, Denso and Suzuki, will boost domestic manufacturing and clean energy innovation. This development ensures that more than 80% of the battery value will now be manufactured within India.
In a boost to the power sector in the state, Modi is also scheduled to inaugurate power distribution projects in Ahmedabad, Mehsana and Gandhinagar under Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Limited (UGVCL), aimed at reducing losses, modernising the network and strengthening infrastructure under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme.
The projects, worth over Rs 1,000 crore, will reduce power breakdowns and outages during adverse weather, improve public safety, transformer protection and reliability of the electricity supply network.