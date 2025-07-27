PM Modi Pays Tributes To Former President APJ Abdul Kalam On His Death Anniversary
"His thoughts motivate the youth of India to contribute towards building a developed and strong India," Modi said.
New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to former president A P J Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary on Sunday and said he is remembered as an inspiring visionary, an outstanding scientist, a mentor, and a great patriot.
Modi said Kalam's thoughts motivate the youth of the country to contribute towards building a developed and strong India.
Kalam served as the country's 11th president between 2002-07. He earned the respect and admiration of people and political parties across the spectrum for his simple living and non-partisan conduct.
"On his death anniversary, paying homage to our beloved former President, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. He is remembered as an inspiring visionary, outstanding scientist, mentor and a great patriot. His dedication to our nation was exemplary," the prime minister said on X.
