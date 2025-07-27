PM Modi Pays Tributes To Former President APJ Abdul Kalam On His Death Anniversary

Business NewsNationalPM Modi Pays Tributes To Former President APJ Abdul Kalam On His Death Anniversary
"His thoughts motivate the youth of India to contribute towards building a developed and strong India," Modi said.

27 Jul 2025, 12:42 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> (Photo used for representational purpose only/ source: PM Official Facebook handle)</p></div>
(Photo used for representational purpose only/ source: PM Official Facebook handle)

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to former president A P J Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary on Sunday and said he is remembered as an inspiring visionary, an outstanding scientist, a mentor, and a great patriot.

Modi said Kalam's thoughts motivate the youth of the country to contribute towards building a developed and strong India.

Kalam served as the country's 11th president between 2002-07. He earned the respect and admiration of people and political parties across the spectrum for his simple living and non-partisan conduct.

"On his death anniversary, paying homage to our beloved former President, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. He is remembered as an inspiring visionary, outstanding scientist, mentor and a great patriot. His dedication to our nation was exemplary," the prime minister said on X.

"His thoughts motivate the youth of India to contribute towards building a developed and strong India," Modi said.

